Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Henri Broen B : extends the subscription period of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes 2020/2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 09:20am EST

DGAP-News: Henri Broen Holding B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Real Estate
Henri Broen Holding B.V. extends the subscription period of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes 2020/2025

06.11.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Dutch finance and management holding company Henri Broen Holding B.V. extends the subscription period of its 7.5% Senior Secured Notes 2020/25. Professional investors and eligible counterparties pursuant to § 67 Wertpapierhandelsgesetz may now subscribe the bond in a private placement until November 30th. Trading is scheduled to start on December 2nd in the over-the-counter market (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"Despite the encouraging investor interest and the positive reaction to our company and the Koningsbosch real estate project, decision-making processes currently take much longer for investors. Market sentiment has deteriorated noticeably with the second lockdown wave. We want to give investors the necessary time and have therefore decided to extend the subscription period," said Carsten Mainitz, CFO of the company.

The bond offers investors maximum security through a trustee concept that grants first rank in the land register and gives access to all cash flows generated by sales or as operating income. In addition, investors receive a highly attractive coupon of 7.5% p.a.

The proceeds of the issue of up to 25 million will be used to advance the "Koningsbosch" real estate project of the wholly owned subsidiary Henri Broen B.V. The use of funds includes the refinancing of a high interest loan and the conversion of a monastery into a 4 star+ boutique & spa hotel.

The Koningsbosch project is located in the Netherlands in the border triangle between Belgium and Germany, in a narrow strip of land a few kilometers in diameter. The idyllic location is nevertheless in the immediate vicinity of major urban centers (Maastricht, Aachen) and visitor-rich attractions such as the Outlet Center Roermond with over 7 million visitors per year. The project with more than 54,000 square meters of floor space comprises 3 sub-projects. 1.) The rededication of the well-known historical monastery of the same name into a modern 4-star plus boutique hotel with planned opening in May 2023 2). Sale of 45 villas as an overall development concept from 2021 3) Sale of a plot of land on which a supermarket is to be built in Q1/2021. An irrevocable designation plan for the entire area has been drawn up; the project is in the "push to start" phase.

Henri Broen Holding B.V. is a Dutch financial and management holding company with its registered office in Kleve. The holding company is active in the real estate sector through its operational 100% subsidiary Henri Broen B.V. Its specialization is the rededication of unique properties and floor space in the hotel and residential real estate sector in the Netherlands and Germany. The focus here is on value enhancement. The strategy as concept developer is clearly exit-driven.

Interested professional investors and suitable counterparties can find extensive information about the bond issue and the Koningsbosch project at www.hbroen.nl.

Contact for investors and press:

Carsten Mainitz
CFO
mainitz@hbroen.nl
M: +49(0)179 145 39 75

Henri Broen Holding B.V.
Nimweger Street 21
47533 Kleve
www.hbroen.nl


06.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1146174  06.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146174&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:27a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
09:27aS&T : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
09:27aDOF : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 results
AQ
09:27aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:27aVALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : Draft decisions and voting form of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA annual general meeting of shareholders
AQ
09:25aThe Future Of The Future Group Transaction
AQ
09:25aBOEING : EU Targets November 10 For Imposition Of Nearly $4 Billion In Tariffs On U.S. Goods In Aircraft Case
AQ
09:25aANTHEM : Is Your Class Action Settlement Reasonable? A Look Inside The Court's Approval Of The Yahoo! Data Breach Settlement May Shed Some Light
AQ
09:25aCREATING A COMPREHENSIVE PRIVACY LAW : Perspectives From Government, Industry And Academia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3Global stocks mixed with U.S. presidential outcome still uncertain
4Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
5S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group