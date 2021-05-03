Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Henrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS Group AB, Selected as One of Five Finalists in SvD's “2021 Business Achievement of the Year” Awards due to BTS's Transformation to Virtual Solutions

05/03/2021 | 03:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Henrik Ekelund, founder and CEO of BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by SvD, a leading Swedish daily newspaper, as one of five finalists in its “2021 Business Achievement of the Year” Awards.

“It is an honor to be selected,” said Ekelund. “We are grateful to be recognized among many of Sweden’s leading organizations for our entrepreneurial efforts, specifically the rapid expansion of our virtual capabilities and products to deliver our solutions to anyone, anywhere.”

SvD’s “Business Achievement of the Year” award highlights business leaders who inspire growth, endure struggle, and dare to dream that their organization will become the next global leader. The competition, instituted in 2014, is held in collaboration between SvD and the Swedish investment bank Carnegie. Previous winners include leading organizations such as Spotify.

In the 2021 competition, Ekelund and BTS were selected as a finalist by popular vote. A jury will select a winner among the five finalists and the award will be presented in a virtual ceremony by Prince Daniel, the Spouse of Princess Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, on May 11th, 2021 in connection with the Swedish Young Entrepreneurship Champions.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It’s strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About SvD

Svenska Dagbladet (SvD), founded in 1884, is a national subscription newspaper with head offices in Stockholm. SvD is a daily publication which focuses on in-depth coverage in its weekend editions in the form of supplements and magazines. In 2005 and 2010, the newspaper was voted the Newspaper of the Year in Sweden. Its circulation figures have risen dramatically in recent years.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A  : May 3rd - CET 8.30 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. PR Publication of 27 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results
PU
03:51pHenrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS Group AB, Selected as One of Five Finalists in SvD's “2021 Business Achievement of the Year” Awards due to BTS's Transformation to Virtual Solutions
BU
03:50pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Recognized on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List
PR
03:50pDLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
NE
03:50pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER  : Announces 2021 Environmental Grant Award Recipients
BU
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:49pTRIUMPH GROUP  : 's Asia-Pacific MRO Provider Signs MOU With Thai Aviation Industries
PR
03:49pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP  : D.A. Davidson 23rd Financial Institutions Virtual Conference
PU
03:48pCorn Extends Climb on Brazil Dry Weather Outlook
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
4Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
5TODAY’S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AstraZeneca, Barclays, Commerzbank

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ