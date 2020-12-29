Henry Cavill and Muscletech® Partner to Bring Active Nutrition and Human Potential Together for a Greater Purpose

Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strength isn’t just going toe-to-toe with a monster, nor is it playing the role of a superhero. Strength is about the individual behind the mask. True strength demands you build more than muscle – not in pursuit of a personal best, but in pursuit of a better tomorrow for everyone.



That’s why Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., under its internationally recognized MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com) nutritional brand, has partnered with global superstar Henry Cavill to serve as its new Chief Creative Director, Global Brand Ambassador, and Spokesperson. This relationship between the critically acclaimed actor and MuscleTech® will involve global marketing rights, including retail, digital, social, and global advertising campaigns that will captivate consumers in more than 100+ countries across the globe and co-branded products that will integrate the actor’s love of fitness and technology with a company that literally embodies it.



Cavill gained international stardom for his dual role as ‘Clark Kent’ and ‘Superman’ in Warner Bros.’ MAN OF STEEL, JUSTICE LEAGUE and BATMAN V. SUPERMAN. He is currently in production on the second season of the hit Netflix drama series, THE WITCHER. The first season, anchored by Cavill’s performance as ‘Geralt of Rivia’, was the streamer’s #1 most watched series premiere of all time. Most recently, he starred as ‘Sherlock Holmes’ in Netflix’s ENOLA HOLMES, opposite Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin. The film was the biggest first day opening Netflix title in 2020 and was watched by over 76 million households in its first four weeks of release. Cavill’s other film credits include Paramount’s MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT, opposite Tom Cruise.



As MuscleTech’s new Chief Creative Director, Cavill will be the face of MuscleTech’s global rebranding efforts, which recently launched in the United States in late 2020 and will roll out globally in 2021. MuscleTech’s acclaimed “Strength Redefined” purpose and campaign, which extend well beyond personal physique, aligns with the actor’s other passions including charity, animals, and technology. Part of Cavill’s role will also include collaborating with MuscleTech’s renowned nutritional scientists on the creation of novel products, helping to drive innovation in the industry while inspiring consumers to grow stronger together as a community.



“When we set out to redefine MuscleTech’s brand, we looked to define strength by more than just muscle. We also promised to stay true to our commitment to first class ingredients, the smartest formulations and most rigorous research in our industry. This standard of excellence fueled our Strength Redefined campaign and helped us define our brand, logo, and purpose,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of the MuscleTech® brand. x“When we commenced our search to find a team member who embodies the smarts, excellence, and hard work to align with our rebrand, we immediately thought of Henry Cavill. He personifies MuscleTech®, not only in terms of his intense training regimen and science background, but also with his commitment to well-being, involvement in community, and philosophy on life. We are excited to have him join us in this exciting endeavor.”



Cavil joins a top-selling legacy brand in the middle of a historic transformation. For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech® has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. As part of his new role, Cavill will help connect MuscleTech’s past with a more diverse, inclusive and optimistic future, transforming an entity well-known by bodybuilders to a brand that can excel in a supplement space now focused on healthy lifestyles, body positivity, creative formulas, dynamic mixtures, and entrepreneurial gusto. Cavill and MuscleTech® have teamed up to inspire and meet the needs of everyone, from fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes training to improve their strength, endurance, and power, and to enhance their competitive edge.



“Something I have always believed in, and seen throughout my travels and experiences, is that strength is far more than muscular power, or cardiovascular fitness. It’s something that comes from within,” said Cavill. “Not only does MuscleTech understand this, but they preach it. Redefining strength is their by-word for accessibility for all, and cultivation of ourselves, no matter our starting point. This is a brand for everyone who is willing to explore the depths of their inner fortitude and see where it may take them. My partnership with them is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to sharing our ideas with the world.”



MuscleTech® supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the safest, most effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness and nutritional goals. In addition to some of the most advanced muscle and strength builders on the market, MuscleTech also manufactures cutting-edge multi-vitamins and recovery products.



About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.



Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate is globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.



Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

