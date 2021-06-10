Henry County GA : Rent Event Space at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is known for hosting NASCAR racing and is in fact one of the oldest tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It has hosted such historic races as Richard Petty's final race which just so happened to also be Jeff Gordon's first race. It has been the site of chariot rides and zombie attacks as a location for a number of feature films and television shows and every life event from graduations to family reunions.

So how does a facility known for its place in racing history accommodate such a broad range of events?

The Speedway sits on more than 750 acres in Hampton, Georgia that includes four different track configurations , five different indoor event spaces, two million square feet of asphalt lots, roughly 400 acres of grassing lots and a network of enough roads, paths and trails to host a half marathon. You can do a lot with all that space!

Indoor Spaces

If you are not a member of the press or on a racing team you may not have known that the Speedway has five indoor event spaces. The Tara Ballroom with its 250-cperson capacity is perfect for corporate banquets, weddings and receptions. Situated on the ground floor of the condos with its own parking lot, this space is not only beautiful, but very accessible.

When the track is quiet, the many corporate suites provide great locations for a variety of events. Unwrap baby presents with a view of the track in the background with a small group of family and friends or host a mixer for more than 60 business associates while you watch a spectacular Hampton sunset from the floor to ceiling windows.

For truly luxe events, Club One is the ultimate in sophistication. On race weekend, the space is a public suite that offers 1,000 seats with ceiling mounted televisions and multiple bars and food serving stations. High top tables and comfortable seating on the main floor offer plenty of opportunities to gather and network. The Observation Deck, which is accessible from Club One, allows patrons access to the rooftop viewing area offering a panoramic view of the track and grounds. In the evenings the observation deck offers beautiful views of the setting sun. This space can be used for anything from banquets, proms to weddings for up to 450 guests. The configuration of the space allows the convenience of having the wedding on one side with the reception on the other.

Inside the track, the two garages offer 17,000 sq ft of space each and have served as the setting for consignment sales, corporate meetings and car shows. Use one or both or roll-up the doors to access the 66,000 sq ft of concrete that surrounds the garages for an even larger event.

On race day the media center is a hive of activity. There are actually three spaces in the building. The deadline side has tables, tvs, outlets and state of the art AV capabilities perfect for corporate trainings for up to 150. The press conference side is an open space that can be set up theatre style for lectures or presentations or banquet style, complete with tables, chairs and linens, for up to 200 people. Tucked between these two spaces is a new 20 ft x 20 ft meeting space perfect for board meetings and other gatherings of up to 30 people. These spaces share restrooms and a central entrance lobby. As this facility is located in the infield of the track, you are just steps away from adding a little speed to your event with pace car rides.

Outdoor Spaces

The new Bootleggers Bar in the concourse level of the Speedway is a showpiece with an open air covered bar and TVs and tables overlooking the track below. With food and beverage taken care of through Atlanta Motor Speedway's onsite food service, Levy Catering, all you have to do is show up. The bar can serve up beer and wine and mixed drinks to 300 of your closest family, friends or business associates.

During race weekend the infield at Atlanta Motor Speedway is alive with thousands of people from fans at the infield RV camping areas to teams making last minute tune-ups to their cars. It has also hosted graduations, short track racing, drag racing, bus driver training, Monster TrucksTM, concerts and even an above ground pool and Ferris wheel for a music festival. The mix of paved and grass lots paired with its proximity to the indoor infield spaces make the infield very flexible for a variety of events. The stands along the front stretch provide a wide viewing area for action happening in the grass area inside the short track or on the short track itself.

On race weekend the parking areas around the Speedway look like the circus has come to town with tents, trailers, food vendors and more creating a wonderfully festive atmosphere known as the Fan Zone. The same parking lot has seen movie sets built, car stunts filmed, new cars introduced and been the staging grounds for a number of foot races.

The large grass lots around the Speedway offer both opportunities for parking large crowds and setting up large events such as concerts, fair midways and food/cooking competitions. There are two pavilions located within these lots and they are perfect for family reunions of up to 50. The Parkside Pavilion offers a covered area with picnic tables and a gas fire pit while The Gathering Place has a covered pavilion and picnic tables with a wood burning fire pit, bocce ball and cornhole courts and even a dog park.

Car racing isn't the only kind of races Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted. Their miles of roads and trails has made the property a popular spot for hosting foot races of all kinds. Fun runs, 5Ks and even a marathon have all been held on the grounds.

One of the headaches of hosting a large event can be finding and making arrangements for the ancillary services. When you book at Atlanta Motor Speedway, temporary fencing, trash cans, signage, portable restrooms and more are all available directly from the Speedway making it a truly one stop shop. The Speedway's reputation, location and ease of ingress and egress are just icing on the cake.

In addition to the physical assets of the facility, the team at Atlanta Motor Speedway have more than 100 years of event experience and are ready to provide whatever level of support you desire. 'Our staff looks at all events that take place at the facility as 'your success is our success,'' says Ted Austad, Director of Corporate Events & Business Development, 'Every event that takes place at the facility is important to us.'

To learn more about the facility, its events or to schedule one of your own visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.