HepaRegeniX GmbH to deliver an oral presentation of preclinical results on MKK4 inhibition in liver regeneration at The Liver Meeting(R) 2020



10.11.2020 / 09:00

Tubingen (Germany), November 10, 2020 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a preclinical stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases, announced today that an oral presentation highlighting preclinical data of the beneficial effects of MKK4 (Mitogen activated protein kinase kinase 4) inhibition on liver regeneration in non-rodent, large animal species models will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience(TM) 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 13-16, 2020.

The oral presentation entitled "Pharmacological MKK4 Inhibition enhances Liver Regeneration in a Pig Model of Hepatectomy" will be given by Professor Scott Nyberg and Dr. Anan Abu Rmilah from Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) who performed this work in close collaboration with HepaRegeniX. The corresponding abstract was published in the October supplement of Hepatology (Volume 72), the peer-review journal of AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases).

Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX, said: "We are honored to present at the AASLD Liver meeting, the worldwide leading conference in this area. We look forward to sharing our preclinical findings related to MKK4 inhibitors enhancing the regeneration capacity of the liver after 80% hepatectomy in a non-rodent model. This illustrates a role for MKK4 as a key regulator of regeneration in severely diseased livers with a beneficial regenerative effect in post-hepatectomy acute liver failure."

Details of the upcoming event:

Oral presentation title: Pharmacological MKK4 Inhibition enhances Liver Regeneration in a Pig Model of Hepatectomy

Anan A. Abu Rmilah, Kewei Li, Wei Zhou, Erek Nelson, Harvey Chen, Bruce Amiot, Yao Jia, Anna Minshew, Gregory Michalak, Sabrina Klotz, Wolfgang Albrecht, Birgit Jung , Lars Zender, Scott Nyberg

Publication Number: 0131

Session Title: Parallel 19: Acute/Acute on Chronic Liver Failure Presentation Type: Oral presentation, Parallel Session Session Broadcast

Date and Time: Monday, November 16, 2020, 9:40 AM ET

Presenter: Anan Abu Rmilah and Scott L. Nyberg

The Liver Meeting Digital Experience(TM) (TLMdX(TM)) by AASLD brings together clinicians, associates, and scientists from around the world to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation, and network with leading experts in the field of hepatology. This years' featured presenters include Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIAID, and Griffin Rodgers, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIDDK. On an annual basis, the AASLD Liver Meeting presents cutting edge science and therapy approaches in liver and biliary diseases and offers the best possible atmosphere to discuss groundbreaking research and progressive clinical treatments. The meeting usually hosts several thousands of participants from all over the world.

For further information please contact:

HepaRegeniX GmbH

Dr. Michael Lutz

Chief Executive Officer

+49 (0)7071 7912810

m.lutz@heparegenix.com

For media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer

+49 89 210 228-0

heparegenix@mc-services.eu

About HepaRegeniX GmbH

Since its inception in 2017, HepaRegeniX has successfully discovered and developed several preclinical drug candidates for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases based on a novel proprietary molecular target Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Kinase 4. MKK4 is a key regulator of liver regeneration and suppression of MKK4 unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely diseased livers. This new and unique therapeutic concept for the treatment of liver diseases was discovered by Prof. Lars Zender and his research group at the University Hospital Tubingen, Germany. Investors in HepaRegeniX include the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Novo Holdings A/S, Coparion, High-Tech Gruenderfonds and Ascenion GmbH.