  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Here Comes the "Green Giant" EMUs

12/04/2021 | 01:32am EST
As a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a symbol of the China-Laos friendship, the China-Laos Railway opens to traffic, while the ticket sales for the domestic section (Yuxi-Mohan) of the railway has been launched since 11 am, December 2.

17.5 pairs of Fuxing EMU trains are scheduled for the operation of the Yuxi-Mohan section in the initial stage. The railway shortens the travel time between Kunming and Xishuangbanna to 3 hours and 24 minutes, and that between Kunming and Pu'er to 2 hours and 46 minutes. The floating fare mechanism translates into 10-45% fare discount in accordance with different seasons, dates, time periods.

Disclaimer

China Railway Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 06:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
