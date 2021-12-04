Here Comes the "Green Giant" EMUs

As a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a symbol of the China-Laos friendship, the China-Laos Railway opens to traffic, while the ticket sales for the domestic section (Yuxi-Mohan) of the railway has been launched since 11 am, December 2.

17.5 pairs of Fuxing EMU trains are scheduled for the operation of the Yuxi-Mohan section in the initial stage. The railway shortens the travel time between Kunming and Xishuangbanna to 3 hours and 24 minutes, and that between Kunming and Pu'er to 2 hours and 46 minutes. The floating fare mechanism translates into 10-45% fare discount in accordance with different seasons, dates, time periods.