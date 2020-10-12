Log in
Here's The Best Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Luggage, YETI Tumbler, Backpacks & Camping & Fishing Equipment (2020): Early Outdoor Gear & Luggage Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe

10/12/2020 | 03:58am EDT

Prime Day researchers have summarized the latest early outdoor gear & luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on tents, kayaks, North Face backpacks, Samsonite luggage, & fishing gear.

Prime Day 2020 sales experts have compared the top early outdoor gear & luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with sales on waterproof camping backpacks, YETI ramblers, Samsonite suitcases, basic fishing gear & Intex kayaks. Shop the best deals in the list below.

Best luggage deals:

Best backpack deals:

Best outdoor gear deals:

Best kayak deals:

In need of some more outdoor recreational gear & travel luggage deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare the full range of active offers at the moment.

Prime Day sales last for a restricted length of time. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Thousands of Amazon products go on sale on Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s popular annual sales event for its Prime members.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and take advantage of all the best Prime Day deals.

Shoppers looking to save on Samsonite luggage, Teton backpacks, YETI tumblers, & more outdoor essentials can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon carries an extensive selection of outdoor gear travel bags and luggage perfect for camping, fishing, and hiking.

The favorite brands for durable and versatile backpacks include TETON, Army Pans, and ZOMAKE. These bags feature multiple external storage options and are available in varied capacity. They’re water-resistant, too. Samsonite, which is popular for its luggage, also offers outdoor-friendly backpacks. Its Tectonic series of bags include oversized pockets, upright handles, and padded shoulder straps for comfort.

What you bring with you outdoors also matters. Popular outdoor gear include tumblers, sleeping bags, tents, and even kayaks. YETI’s 20-ounce Rambler Tumbler is a best-seller on Amazon, thanks to their durable coating, MagSlider Lid, and double-wall insulation. Wise Owl Outfitters hammock and Oaskys’ camping sleeping bag are also favorite camping gear equipment. Meanwhile, EVERLIT’s 250-piece first aid kit is a staple both for outdoor recreation and home use. The bundle includes a tactical EMT molle bag, blankets, tactical flashlight, and comprehensive supply of bandages and adhesive for treating wounds.

More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.

Looking for more travel luggage & camping gear deals? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
