Here's The Best Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Luggage, YETI Tumbler, Backpacks & Camping & Fishing Equipment (2020): Early Outdoor Gear & Luggage Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe

Prime Day researchers have summarized the latest early outdoor gear & luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on tents, kayaks, North Face backpacks, Samsonite luggage, & fishing gear.

Thousands of Amazon products go on sale on Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s popular annual sales event for its Prime members.

Shoppers looking to save on Samsonite luggage, Teton backpacks, YETI tumblers, & more outdoor essentials can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon carries an extensive selection of outdoor gear travel bags and luggage perfect for camping, fishing, and hiking.

The favorite brands for durable and versatile backpacks include TETON, Army Pans, and ZOMAKE. These bags feature multiple external storage options and are available in varied capacity. They’re water-resistant, too. Samsonite, which is popular for its luggage, also offers outdoor-friendly backpacks. Its Tectonic series of bags include oversized pockets, upright handles, and padded shoulder straps for comfort.

What you bring with you outdoors also matters. Popular outdoor gear include tumblers, sleeping bags, tents, and even kayaks. YETI’s 20-ounce Rambler Tumbler is a best-seller on Amazon, thanks to their durable coating, MagSlider Lid, and double-wall insulation. Wise Owl Outfitters hammock and Oaskys’ camping sleeping bag are also favorite camping gear equipment. Meanwhile, EVERLIT’s 250-piece first aid kit is a staple both for outdoor recreation and home use. The bundle includes a tactical EMT molle bag, blankets, tactical flashlight, and comprehensive supply of bandages and adhesive for treating wounds.

More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.

