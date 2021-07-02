Heritage Auctions : Offering First Copy Ever from Early ‘Legend of Zelda' Production Run

DALLAS, Texas (July 2, 2021) - One copy to Hyrule them all.

The Legend of Zelda - Wata 9.0 A Sealed [No Rev-A, Round SOQ, Early Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA, the only copy from one of the earliest production runs ever offered by Heritage Auctions, will land in a new collection when it is offered in Heritage's first Video Games Auction July 9-10.

This variant was produced for just a few months in late 1987 before it was replaced by the 'Rev-A' variant in early 1988. The offered 'NES R' was preceded by just one other variant: the 'NES TM' variant, which is the true first production run. But it is widely believed that a single additional sealed 'NES TM' copy exists, and may or may not ever get brought to market, making this copy the earliest sealed copy anyone can realistically hope to obtain.

'The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can't be understated,' Heritage Auctions Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie said. 'This is the only copy from this production run we've ever offered in sealed condition, and may very well be the only one we ever offer in this elite level of preservation for many years. Its rarity is superior to that of any sealed game we've offered to date, it is a true collector's piece.'

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most popular and distinguished Nintendo franchises ever created. Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto has often said that his inspiration for the series' creation was drawn from his own memories as a young boy exploring the caves, forests, and lakes surrounding his childhood home.

