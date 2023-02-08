Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Hermes wins U.S. trademark trial over 'Metabirkin' NFTs - defendant's lawyer

02/08/2023 | 11:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: A craftswoman works on a Birkin bag at the luxury goods Hermes factory in Seloncourt

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal jury on Wednesday concluded that an artist's non-fungible token versions of Hermes' famous Birkin bags violated the French fashion house's trademark rights.

By Blake Brittain


