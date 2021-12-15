Log in
Herspiegel Consulting Closes Growth Investment from DFW Capital Partners

12/15/2021 | 10:21am EST
YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel Consulting, LLC., a full-service life science consulting firm that specializes in commercial strategy and execution, announced today that it has received a growth investment from DFW Capital Partners ("DFW"). The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Herspiegel Consulting receives investment from DFW Capital Partners to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2007, Herspiegel Consulting advises start-ups to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical clients on commercial projects across a diverse array of service offerings including product launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. This investment will accelerate Herspiegel Consulting's growth trajectory, enabling it to expand geographically and in the scope and types of services it offers its clients, as it continues to build on its industry-leading capabilities and reach.

"Herspiegel is rapidly accelerating its growth and with this investment from DFW, we will be extremely well positioned to grow our offerings for our clients and expand into new geographic markets," Brent Herspiegel, CEO, Herspiegel Consulting, said.

Beth Schurman, Chief Operating Officer, Herspiegel, added, "Our clients are grappling with complex commercial strategy and execution issues in the pharmaceutical industry and this investment will help us better serve their constantly evolving needs."

DFW Operating Partner Kurt Brykman, who possesses deep pharmaceutical consulting experience and previously served in leadership roles with PAREXEL Consulting, Kinapse and Medpace, will join Herspiegel Consulting's Board of Directors. 

"Herspiegel Consulting has built an impressive team and a market-leading position in product commercialization with expertise across primary and specialty care, rare disease, oncology, and cell and gene therapy," DeVer Warner, Partner at DFW, said. "They have demonstrated a strong culture of quality and commercial expertise to meet the increasingly complex needs of pharmaceutical and biotech clients and we are excited to partner with the company to drive its continued rapid growth." 

About Herspiegel Consulting

Herspiegel Consulting is a leading full-service consulting firm that specializes in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. We help our clients define impactful strategic approaches, streamline launch and commercialization processes, enhance business intelligence, and optimize product performance. Our service offerings include strategy and execution in launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. Herspiegel Consulting clients span start-ups executing first commercialization to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical with projects across primary care, oncology, and rare disease. https://www.herspiegelconsulting.com/

Media Contact
Phil LeClare
Magnetude Consulting on behalf Herspiegel Consulting
phil@magnetudeconsulting.com 
617-209-9406

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herspiegel-consulting-closes-growth-investment-from-dfw-capital-partners-301445485.html

SOURCE Herspiegel Consulting


© PRNewswire 2021
