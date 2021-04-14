Log in
Hertfordshire teachers take strike action to protect pensions

04/14/2021
Teachers at St Christopher School in Letchworth Garden City are beginning the first of six planned days of strike action tomorrow over plans by their employer to withdraw from the Teachers' Pension Scheme (TPS).

The proposals to withdraw from the TPS will leave teachers at the school with substantially inferior pension entitlements which will not provide them with the same benefits and securities in retirement.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

'Pensions are an important part of a teacher's total reward package and our members are understandably angry and worried about these unnecessary attacks on their pension. The school has not provided any evidence to justify this decision and has placed teachers under substantial pressure to accept an inferior pension scheme being imposed on them.

'NASUWT members are committed teachers who care about the pupils they teach. Taking strike action is a last resort but they have been left with no choice.

'The NASUWT urges the employer to withdraw the plans to avoid further strike action.'

Mike Metcalfe, NASUWT National Executive Member for Hertfordshire, said:

'These proposals are unjustified and will leave members significantly worse off in retirement.

'The NASUWT does not want to be taking strike action, or indeed any industrial action, at this time in particular. However, the refusal of the employer to work with us to address the concerns of members has left teachers at the school with no other option in order to protect their terms and conditions.

'All teachers are entitled to a decent pension and the NASUWT urges the employer to recognise the strength of feeling and rethink its plans.'

NASUWT - The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers published this content on 14 April 2021


© Publicnow 2021
