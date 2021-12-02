Heru Selected to Present Among Titans in Healthcare, Medicine, Science and Business at the 10th Annual Forbes Healthcare Summit

Heru founder and CEO, Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, will virtually present on re:Vive 2.0, Heru’s wearable diagnostic, health, and wellness platform, which features six vision diagnostic exams with five medical billing codes.

Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of vision diagnostics and augmentation leader Heru Inc., is among the titans in the industry that have been hand-selected to present virtually this afternoon at the 10th Annual Forbes Healthcare Summit: “Breakthrough Solutions for the Next Decade.” Dr. Abou Shousha will demonstrate re:Vive 2.0TM, Heru’s award-winning, cloud-based, wearable platform that delivers real-time vision diagnoses, eliminating several legacy devices and improving access to care.

The Forbes Healthcare Summit is one of the world’s most influential healthcare events, bringing together leaders in healthcare, medicine, science, and business to discuss innovation and breakthrough solutions that are improving medical care treatment and delivery.

Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, is a practicing ophthalmologist at the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He also serves as an Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering. Together with his team of clinicians and engineers, he has spent over ten years conducting clinical and scientific research of ophthalmic imaging and artificial intelligence algorithms.

“I’m excited and honored to be presenting as part of this slate of iconic leaders and innovators,” said Dr. Abou Shousha. “Our goal at Heru is to revolutionize healthcare through the development of transformative technology. The re:Vive 2.0 platform is a significant advancement in diagnostic screening that improves access to vision care and provides physicians with a single, space-saving, wearable diagnostic tool.”

Heru developed its re:Vive platform in partnership with the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the U.S.’s leading eye hospital. The platform features patented vision diagnostics software on commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays.

Recently, Heru announced that the re:Vive platform was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Virtual & Augmented Reality category. The award-winning technology features six vision diagnostic, health and wellness exams, supported with five reimbursable CPT codes, in one wearable solution. The expanded platform transforms the diagnostic landscape, eliminating several legacy devices while providing physicians with additional avenues for reimbursement to build practice revenue.

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation diagnostic solutions leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company has pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several diagnostic modalities in a single platform. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive diagnostic solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care, and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction.

In May 2021, Heru announced a $30 million Series A funding round, led by global investment firm D1 Capital Partners with participation from SoftBank’s SB Opportunity Fund and existing investors. Heru was born out of the University of Miami’s Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Frederic H. Moll, MD, and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.

