Hetherington Group & DSU Announce Call for 2022 OSINT Academy Applicants

WANAQUE, N.J., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hetherington Group is proud to announce the second call for applications to OSINT Academy—a collaborative cybersecurity training initiative developed with Dakota State University and funded by the National Security Agency. The Academy aims to augment the U.S. national cybersecurity workforce by offering learner-centric, competency-focused education to transitioning military members, first responders, and other interested persons. Classes focus on the tradecraft of open-source intelligence (OSINT) gathering and analysis and dark web investigations. OSINT Academy commenced its first cohort in November 2021 and concluded on December 31. Participants hailed from USSPACECOM, U.S. Marshals Service, and police departments from coast-to-coast, including the NYPD and the Portland Police Bureau.

"OSINT Academy's first cohort showcased the brilliant intelligence and leadership skills our transitioning military members and first responders have to offer the nation after serving the public valiantly," said Cynthia Hetherington, president of Hetherington Group. "We are thrilled to continue offering this specialized training with DSU and NSA. We encourage folks to apply early, as registration is limited."

Registration deadline for the second session of online training is Monday, January 17, with the 9-week program starting Feb. 1, 2022. The material is self-study with assessments and labs due each week. The training includes best practices for OSINT and dark web investigations, lessons on how to identify, acquire, and preserve evidence, and develop investigative processes for traditional hard disk drives, IoT devices, cloud-based accounts, the dark web, and social media platforms.

Students must hold a high school diploma or GED and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Prior military and/or first responder experience is preferred but not required. Former experience in investigative work, case-building skills, and legal matters is a plus.

To learn more about the program, download the syllabus, and find more OSINT training resources, visit www.osintacademy.com.

---

Contact: Sara Schaarschmidt, Hetherington Group

Phone: 973.706.7525

Email: sara@hetheringtongroup.com

Contact: DSU Media Relations

Dakota State University, Madison, SD

Phone: 605-270-3816

Email: mediarelations@dsu.edu

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment