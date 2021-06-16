NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Carrying on Finance Business or Accepting Deposits

in Contravention of the Provisions of

Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011

Hetti Arachchilage Sahan Akalanka (NIC No. 951980234V)

&

Athens International Education Center (Pvt.) Limited

(PV 00221899)

During an investigation on the above mentioned individual and the institution under Section 42 of the Finance Business Act No. 42 of 2011, the Director, Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, in terms of powers vested under Section 44(1) of the said Act, issued orders on 10.02.2021 to Hetti Arachchilage Sahan Akalanka, resided at No. 45 / 5 A, 2nd Cross Lane, New Town, Polonnaruwa and Athens International Education Center (Pvt.) Limited, registered at No. 42 / 5 A, 2nd Cross Lane, New Town, Polonnaruwa, requiring them to;

not to accept any further funds by signing memorandums of understanding and/or such other instruments and/or grant new loans and/or make new investments, with immediate effect; not to dispose or transfer assets owned by the above mentioned individual and/or the company; not to conduct any transactions relating to accounts, properties or investments owned by the above mentioned individual and/or the company; and not to mobilize deposits as defined in the said Act.

The public is informed that the Colombo High Court extended the above freezing orders until 16.07.2021, on the request of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, since the above investigation is still in progress.

Director

Department of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Central Bank of Sri Lankaa

Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No. 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01