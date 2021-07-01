Hexion Inc. : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive, will participate in a fireside chat discussing the Company’s sustainability initiatives as a value creation driver at the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The event is open to all investors.

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the fireside chat via the webcast link available by registering at Sustainability as a Driver of Value Creation: A Discussion with Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President & CEO of Hexion Inc. - Water Tower Research.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

