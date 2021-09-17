Log in
Hexion Inc. : to Raise Prices for Cardura™ Glycidyl Ester, VeoVa™ Monomers and Versatic™ Acids

09/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that it will increase the prices of its Cardura™ Glycidyl Ester, VeoVa™ monomers and Versatic™ Acids globally for all products shipped on or after October 18, 2021, or as contract terms allow. Prices of all above mentioned products will increase by $175/MT or 150 Euro/MT. This price adjustment is primarily driven by continued increases of key raw material costs.

All other terms and conditions of sale remain unchanged. Hexion account managers will contact customers to discuss this announcement in more detail.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS