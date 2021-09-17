Hexion Inc. : to Raise Prices for Cardura™ Glycidyl Ester, VeoVa™ Monomers and Versatic™ Acids

Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that it will increase the prices of its Cardura™ Glycidyl Ester, VeoVa™ monomers and Versatic™ Acids globally for all products shipped on or after October 18, 2021, or as contract terms allow. Prices of all above mentioned products will increase by $175/MT or 150 Euro/MT. This price adjustment is primarily driven by continued increases of key raw material costs.

All other terms and conditions of sale remain unchanged. Hexion account managers will contact customers to discuss this announcement in more detail.

About the Company

