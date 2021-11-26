Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says

11/26/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIRUT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday the group had spent more than $10 million on free and subsidized fuel sourced from Iran for the Lebanese people since September.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said $2.6 million worth of fuel had been provided for free to Lebanese NGOs, municipalities, government hospitals and other organizations, while more than $7.5 million had been sold at subsidized rates.

He said the program would go on for one more month and then end, and that those living above 500 meters altitude would be prioritized as the cold winter months approach.

Hezbollah began importing Iranian fuel via Syria in September in a move the party said was aimed at addressing shortages in the country driven by its crushing economic crisis.

The fuel has been transported by convoys of trucks from Syria's Banyas port to Lebanon in an effort to avoid potential U.S. sanctions on Lebanon for dealing with Iran.

Fuel shortages in Lebanon peaked over the summer but have eased after the government ended almost all subsidies, leading prices to skyrocket and consumption to drop. (Reporting by Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam Editing by William Maclean and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21pBukele says El Salvador 'bought the dip' and purchased 100 extra bitcoins
RE
03:20pCENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE : Treasury Bill Auction
PU
03:12pHezbollah spent $10 mln on Iranian fuel for Lebanese, Nasrallah says
RE
02:56pTelecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash after KKR offer
RE
02:42pTravelers from South Africa face Dutch quarantine after COVID-19 test -ANP
RE
02:42pTravelers on flights from south africa that tested positive for covid-19 in quarantine in netherlands - anp
RE
02:30pTHE ABILITY TO WORK REMOTELY : Measures and Implications
PU
02:25pU.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers on COVID-19 vaccines
RE
02:19pBritain on track for record Black Friday sales
RE
02:03pCanada public health officer says it is very hard to keep out covid-19 variants entirely
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fe..
2FTSE 100 suffers year's worst session on virus scare
3Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner ..
4Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets
5Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..

HOT NEWS