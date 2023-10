Oct 8 (Reuters) - Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said his group's "guns and rockets" were with Palestinian militants who carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday that left 250 Israelis dead.

"Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. We are all with you," Safieddine said at an event in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut's outskirts in solidarity with the Palestinian fighters. (Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Hugh Lawson)