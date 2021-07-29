Log in
HiPay announces strong revenue growth in H1 2021 (+24%)

07/29/2021 | 12:00am EDT
Please find attached HiPay official Press Release related to HiPay Results in H1 2021.

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we participate in our merchants’ growth by bringing them a 360° vision of their activities.

HiPay Group is listed on the Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - Mnemo: HIPAY)

More information on hipay.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Vae Solis Communications

Jawad Khatib

+33 (0)6 12 66 22 49

jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com

 

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy HIPAY securities. If you would like more complete information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. HiPay Group operates in a highly evolving sector in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or other circumstances.

