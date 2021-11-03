Hickory Farms Launches 2021 Holiday Gift Collection Including New Hanukkah Gifts

Send signature meats and cheese, premium wines, decadent chocolates and more to loved ones near and far this holiday season

CHICAGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the spirit of celebrating the holiday season in the most delicious way possible, America’s Favorite Food Gift Retailer, Hickory Farms , is expanding its delectable holiday offerings to include a newly launched Hanukkah collection with festive and vibrant blue packaging as well as adding new gifts to its traditional holiday collection. After record demand in 2020, the retailer has expanded its 2021 offerings to include over 50 new products across new and fan-favorite categories.

The new Hanukkah collection includes the Happy Hanukkah Gift Box loaded with sweet treats, the Happy Hanukkah Gift Tower with sweet and savory shareable options and the Happy Hanukkah Wine & Savory Snack Collection which includes chocolate gelt and a dreidel.

The newly expanded holiday collection is perfect for seasonal get-togethers and holiday gifting for everyone on your list. From the Season's Eatings Hearty Party Gift Box to the Holiday Entertaining Gift Set with Wine, the holiday gifts are filled with signature meats, cheeses and savory spreads, along with premium wines, chocolates and gourmet snacks wrapped in beautiful packaging.

“With holiday gatherings still potentially smaller than usual, the Hickory Farms family wanted to create offerings that allowed families and friends to celebrate in person or from afar,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We believe our new Hanukkah collection and expanded Holiday offerings will allow friends and families to focus on what’s important, each other.”

Below are a sampling of the Hanukkah and Holiday collections that are available now on HickoryFarms.com .

Hickory Farms Hanukkah Gift Collection

Happy Hanukkah Gift Box - Celebrate the season with a Hanukkah gift box filled with special treats. Our signature designed box is filled with Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Caramel Corn, Classic Mixed Nuts and a Hanukkah Crispy Rice Treat. The Dreidel and Chocolate Gelt add a touch of Hanukkah fun! ($26.99)

Happy Hanukkah Gift Tower - Celebrate Hanukkah deliciously by sharing towering boxes of treats. They'll love to unwrap this collection of snacks like our All-Natural Beef Summer Sausage, Spicy Brown Mustard, Fig Chutney and Sea Salt Matzo Crisps to create savory bites. Sweets and snacks like Classic Mixed Nuts, Cashew Brittle, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and a Hanukkah Crispy Rice Treat add festive flavors, plus a Dreidel and Chocolate Gelt for holiday fun. With signature designed boxes and a ribbon, this gift tower makes the perfect gift. ($74.99)

Happy Hanukkah Wine & Snack Collection - Celebrate Hanukkah by sharing this collection of sophisticated snacks and wine. All-Natural Beef Summer Sausage and Belgian Ale Mustard pair perfectly for a savory bite. Rich Generosity Cellars California Cabernet Sauvignon and indulgent Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels make this gift extra special. Chocolate Gelt, Dreidel and Hanukkah ribbon add a touch of festive fun. ($49.99)

Hickory Farms Holiday 2021 Gift Collection

Holiday Entertaining Gift Set with Wine - Give the gift of a holiday party! This gift set features a reusable serving tray in a festive holiday print they'll use at all their gatherings. Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Original and Three Pepper Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Mission Jack Blend, Hot Pepper Bacon Jam and Fruity Walnut Crisps all come together to make a delicious meat and cheese spread. Christmas Cherry Sours and Nonpareils add sweetness and bright holiday cheer. This gift comes with a bottle of Bell & Bough Cabernet Sauvignon to enjoy alongside all these holiday treats. ($99.99)

Snow Day Sweets Gift Tower - A snow day calls for a selection of sweet treats! This winter gift tower features four specially designed boxes tied with a festive ribbon. Inside they'll find Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolate Caramel Corn, Christmas Nonpareils, Brownie Bites, Peppermint Pretzel Bites, Snowflake Pretzels, Cashew Brittle, Snow Mints and our Signature Chocolate Collection. There's no shortage of indulgence in this deliciously sweet gift! ($79.99)

Chocolate Indulgence Holiday Gift Tower with Wine - Indulge the chocolate lover on your gift list with this impressive holiday gift tower. Three of our signature designed boxes are filled with our most decadent treats: Signature Chocolate Collection, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Brownie Bites, Chocolate Covered Grahams, Chocolate Presents and Milk Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookie. They can enjoy with a glass of rich Bell & Bough California Cabernet Sauvignon as an extra special treat. ($79.99)

Here Comes Cheer Holiday Gift Basket - Our favorite flavors make the best gift for the holidays! This meat and cheese gift basket is filled with our well-loved Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Mission Jack Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, Sweet Hot and Belgian Ale Mustards, plus Golden Toasted and Olive Oil & Rosemary Crackers to stack up delicious, savory bites. Our favorite decadent sweets like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Chocolate Covered Pretzels finish this gift off beautifully. The signature designed gift basket adds a special touch. ($69.99)

Holiday Classics Cupcake 2-Pack - These cupcakes taste just like the holidays! This cupcake in a jar two pack starts with Chocolate Gingerbread, a chocolate and gingerbread cake loaded with chocolate chips, layered with holiday sprinkles and eggnog cream cheese buttercream frosting. It's joined with a classic Holiday Chocolate Peppermint crafted with moist chocolate cake, candy cane sprinkles, and peppermint cream cheese buttercream frosting. Contains one jar of each flavor. ($22.99)

And Much More!

Please note: all alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Name-brand wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; TikTok or Twitter .

