Hicks Thomas LLP : Named to Prestigious Chambers USA Guide for Commercial Litigation

05/24/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP has been named among the top commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly regarded Chambers USA guide. Hicks Thomas partners John B. Thomas and Robin Harrison have also earned individual honors based on their commercial litigation expertise.

Hicks Thomas joins a select group of Texas law firms included in what is one of the most sought-after listings among business lawyers. Firm rankings, which are published annually by London-based Chambers & Partners, are chosen through Chambers' rigorous process that begins with peer and client feedback, followed by comprehensive vetting by Chambers researchers.

Chambers USA received feedback from one source who called Hicks Thomas attorneys, "consummate professionals who are proactive and strategic thinkers."

Another Chambers interviewee said, "The firm has a wealth of talented people whose support work is unmatched. As a team, they have an incredibly strong work ethic and an unfailing drive to win. They have outstanding trial skills and no fear of going to trial. They approach every matter from a business perspective and provide wise counsel with regard to the risks and rewards of the available strategies."

A Hicks Thomas client also said the firm, "…is very responsive and provides practical guidance, quick and immediate help, and effective and supportive counsel."

Chambers USA described Mr. Thomas as "very experienced and insightful." It noted his strong track record representing clients in complex disputes and highlighted that "he reviews everything and develops an overall strategy" and is "highly strategic and detailed." Mr. Thomas, who has spent more than three decades representing a diverse range of clients in state and federal courts across the country, was recently named to the Lawdragon 2021 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America. He has also been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, listed in Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property, and has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers by Thompson Reuters every year since its inception.

Chambers USA describes Mr. Harrison as "an A+ business trial lawyer" and "a strong choice to handle high-stakes commercial disputes." Commentators also call Mr. Harrison "a great lawyer and good in trials." For more than 35 years, Mr. Harrison has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in trials and arbitrations across the country and internationally. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has been honored by Best Lawyers in America for commercial and oil and gas litigation. He has also been recognized by Benchmark Litigation and in Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers listing every year since 2004, including being named one of the top 100 lawyers in Houston each year since 2018.   

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hicks-thomas-llp-named-to-prestigious-chambers-usa-guide-for-commercial-litigation-301297934.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
