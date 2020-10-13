Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hidden Compass Invites Public to Partner with Storytellers in Unprecedented Journalism Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Hidden Compass, an award-winning quarterly magazine on exploration, became the first media company in the world to host crowdfunding campaigns with every journalist they publish.

Sivani Babu and Sabine K. Bergmann

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Hidden Compass, an award-winning quarterly magazine on exploration, became the first media company in the world to host crowdfunding campaigns with every journalist they publish.

"We're betting our future, and our hopes for journalism, on the idea that the public will embrace the opportunity to meet and support individual journalists," says Co-founder, Sabine K. Bergmann.

Hidden Compass launched their pioneering business model on October 13th, through a fresh website and a new issue that celebrates journalists as heroes. Each contributor will receive their share of crowd-funding proceeds on top of the magazine's pay rates. The mission is to turn nerds - like journalists, scientists, artists, and explorers - into household names.

The new model allows Hidden Compass to publish without relying on clicks, targeted advertising or selling user data. Drawing inspiration from farm-to-table trends in the food industry, the publication invites audiences to see and support where the stories they read are coming from.

"We are in the era of junk food media," says Co-Founder Sivani Babu. "But we see a future where publications don't have to enable our addiction to clickable content. We see a future where journalism is sustainable. Hidden Compass is the first step towards that future. We're the antidote to clickbait."

More information: https://www.hiddencompass.net

About Hidden Compass:

Hidden Compass was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Barbara and Berkeley, California. It was co-founded by award-winning journalist and photographer Sivani Babu and award-winning journalist and editor Sabine K. Bergmann. Hidden Compass is a publication that showcases scientists, explorers, artists and journalists, and invites the public to partner with these heroes.

News Source: Hidden Compass

Related link: https://www.hiddencompass.net

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hidden-compass-invites-public-to-partner-with-storytellers-in-unprecedented-journalism-model/


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pU.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus
RE
02:14pNo progress on substance in EU-Britain trade deal, Germany says
RE
02:14pEU pushes UK to budge at 'critical stage' in Brexit talks
RE
02:12pJ&J to contribute up to $5 billion to potential U.S. opioid settlement
RE
02:10pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 214,446 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,787,548 as of yesterday vs 7,740,934 in previous report on oct. 12
RE
02:10pG20 to agree to debt freeze extension for poor nations, draft communique shows
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 214,446 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 214,108 in previous report on oct. 12
RE
02:05pHidden Compass Invites Public to Partner with Storytellers in Unprecedented Journalism Model
SE
02:05pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Delta
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities
4Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group