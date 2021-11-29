High COVID case count, Omicron prompt S.Korea not to relax curbs

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it has
shelved plans to further relax COVID-19 restrictions due to the
strain on its healthcare system from rising hospitalisation and
death rates, as well as the threat posed by the new Omicron
variant.
President Moon Jae-in said the crisis had deepened and
called for a united response to prevent the variant from
entering the country, including the mobilisation of more
personnel and tightening contact tracing.
"Numbers for new confirmed cases, severe cases and deaths
are all on the rise and hospital bed capacity is tighter," Moon
told a special COVID-19 response meeting.
This month, South Korea lifted restrictions on operating
hours for restaurants and cafes. It was poised to lift limits on
hours for bars and clubs as well as allow parties of up to 100
people from Dec. 13, and then scrap all limits on gatherings by
mid-February - but those plans are now on hold.
South Korean hospitals are treating 629 patients with severe
COVID-19 and at least 1,200 are waiting for beds to free up in
Seoul and its surrounding areas, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol
said, urging the public to get tested and get booster shots.
Starting Dec. 4, health authorities will expand booster
doses for adults aged 18 to 49 who have gotten their last shot
five months earlier. It currently offers boosters for people in
their 50s and primary groups https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/skorea-cut-vaccine-booster-interval-elderly-fight-rise-cases-2021-11-17,
including soldiers and police.
South Korea has not yet detected any cases of the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-11-27
variant, which is potentially more transmissible and has been
described by the World Health Organization as posing a "very
high" global risk. The country is restricting arrivals from
South Africa and seven other nations amid concern about the new
variant.
There were 3,309 new COVID cases logged in South Korea for
Sunday - down from a record high of 4,116 marked last week but
still much greater than levels of around 2,000 before
restrictions on cafes and restaurants were eased this month.
It has had 444,200 cases and 3,580 deaths since the pandemic
began. Almost 80% of its population of 52 million is fully
vaccinated.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Bernadette Baum)