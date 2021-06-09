Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

High Court Finds Terranea Resort Illegally Fired Cook Who Spoke with Media about Labor Conditions, Organized Union Campaign with UNITE HERE Local 11

06/09/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Terranea managers made “false and misleading testimony” and gave bogus reasons for punishing worker leader, appeals court concludes

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals—dubbed “the second-highest court in the land”—has found that the ritzy Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California unlawfully fired a veteran cook for speaking to the press about working conditions and helping to organize his coworkers into a union.

Freddy Lovato was—the court observed—the “most prominent advocate for union representation” at the hotel. He was quoted in four news articles by the LA Times, Bloomberg, LAist, and Eater Los Angeles about the Terranea’s treatment of foreign “interns” and a since-settled class action wage lawsuit against the resort.

The court found Terranea management responded to Lovato and his coworkers’ union organizing by requiring workers to attend mandatory anti-union meetings. At one meeting, the resort’s president warned employees that the union would represent the employees “over my dead body.”

Terranea fired Lovato in August 2018. Weeks earlier, the company issued him a final written warning for purportedly failing to catch the mistake of a coworker in the preparation of a gluten-free mac-and-cheese dish. In a decision issued early last year, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that the Company had in fact punished and terminated Lovato because of his pro-union leadership, including his statements to the media.

The DC Circuit found that the NLRB had an ample basis to conclude Terranea retaliated against Lovato for his activism. The court noted that the company bypassed its progressive discipline policy and disciplined Lovato more harshly than the coworker who actually made the mac-and-cheese dish. It conducted a “cursory investigation”—Lovato’s supervisor spoke with him and his coworker for “less than a minute about the incident.” And Terranea managers “made false and misleading testimony during the hearing.”

The decision means Terranea Resort—jointly owned by Lowe Enterprises and JC Resorts—must immediately reinstate Lovato with back pay and issue a notice to employees pledging to respect workers’ federal labor rights.

“This court decision is a major victory for Freddy Lovato and his co-workers. Freddy was fired because he spoke up about unfair working conditions. He will return to work as a hero. We hope the Terranea Resort which fired and cut off insurance from their workers during the pandemic would learn from this legal decision and start to treat their workers with respect,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.

UNITE HERE Local 11 is a labor union representing over 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona that work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers, and airports.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pPOSTE ITALIANE : the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 may 2021 have been published
PU
01:39pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL  : These 75 Countries Have Lifted US Travel Restrictions
PU
01:39pCREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a share repurchase program for 558.6 million euros
PU
01:38pMODERNA  : Some border measures set to ease as millions of Moderna vaccine doses expected soon
AQ
01:37pRAPID7  : Jeff Man on Mapping the MITRE ATT&CK Framework Against PCI
PU
01:37pJDE PEET N  : successfully prices inaugural EUR 2 billion multi-tranche bond issue
AQ
01:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Importance of an Effective Building Management System
PU
01:35pTENCENT  : Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat; orders new review
RE
01:35pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Flight reschedules due to 4-hour Work Suspension of PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers and Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) on June 10th, 2021
PU
01:35p22ND CENTURY  : Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Global Indexes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
4Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS