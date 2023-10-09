Basis Points Employment in Canada rose more strongly than expected in September, helping hold the jobless rate steady for a third straight month. Statistics Canada reported Friday the economy added a net 63,800 jobs for the month, after a 39,900 gain in August. Market expectations were for the addition of 20,000 jobs in September, according to economists at TD Securities. The unemployment rate in September was unchanged at 5.5%. (Dow Jones Newswires) China's domestic tourism volume and revenue over the Golden Week holiday could surpass prepandemic levels and more than double on year, Maybank Research analysts Erica Tay and Chua Hak Bin say. They attribute this year's marked increase to a low base and the fact that the holiday is China's first Golden Week since the reopening. However, they expect spending per tourist to fall 4% from 2019, citing flagging consumer confidence and a soft job market. (DJN) Germany's industrial production fell a little more than expected in August, declining 0.2% on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis from the previous month, according to data released by German statistics office Destatis. Economists had forecast a 0.1% fall. It follows a 0.6% drop in output in July. (DJN) Feedback Loop

This newsletter is compiled by James Christie in San Francisco and Perry Cleveland-Peck in Barcelona.

Send us your tips, suggestions and feedback. Write to:

James Christie , Nell Henderson , Nick Timiraos , Tom Fairless , Megumi Fujikawa , Perry Cleveland-Peck [mailto:perry.cleveland-peck@wsj.com], Nihad Ahmed , Michael Maloney , Paul Kiernan

Follow us on X:

@WSJCentralBanks [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/WSJCentralBanks__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UOw8H81U$ ], @NHendersonWSJ [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/NHendersonWSJ__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UNfe999-$ ], @NickTimiraos [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/NickTimiraos__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UHzuDXLx$ ], @PaulHannon29 [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/PaulHannon29__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UAAQ9blJ$ ], @TomFairless [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/TomFairless__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UGx3Iv2m$ ], @megumifujikawa [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/megumifujikawa__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UC7RjbfS$ ], @pkwsj [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/pkwsj__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UB-0awgZ$ ], @JamesGlynnWSJ [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/JamesGlynnWSJ__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UICdWM4_$ ], @cleveland_peck [https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://twitter.com/cleveland_peck__;!!F0Stn7g!HdL04UIfhfj7AHUoVr_fG0BGmG-oE-aOUjsWJGy8-VnVb240cAxTS0edjx30lb9U5Sx2zWyaOvWnwJ2lcJItNc-6_k4eZMm2UDbsaZQY$ ]

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-23 0715ET