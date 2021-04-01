Log in
High Times Market Announces Grand Opening on April 1st

04/01/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
The First High Times Branded Flagship Launches in Oakland

OAKLAND, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightimes Holding Corp., the owner of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis, announced today the grand opening of its flagship retail dispensary in Oakland, aptly named the High Times Market, on Thursday, April 1st. This marks the first time in the brand's 46-year history that the cannabis trailblazer will be able to legally sell cannabis through its own branded and operated store.

Located at 7817 Oakport St. in Oakland, California, the High Times Market provides a highly curated selection of the best cannabis in California, including many local favorites as well as High Times’ own products. The Oakland-based team is knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and ready to guide guests through this amazing assortment. The store will also provide curbside and in-store pick-up for guests, as well as in-store shopping following all the appropriate COVID-safety protocols.

“We are extremely excited to launch our very first High Times Market - we have put much thought and effort into making sure the experience is not only remarkable, but seamless for even our most novice guests,” Hightimes Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath stated. “With one of the most impressive selections in the industry including a strong local representation, The Market uniquely provides the abundance, authority, sights, and smells of your favorite food hall or farmers market... but with weed. Grab a basket, explore, and enjoy!”

The High Times Market adds to the brand’s growing portfolio of retail assets, which to date include five operational and six planned stores in California, in addition to its first branded flagship. The brand looks forward to converting more of its owned assets into branded High Times Markets this year. Additionally, this new store will continue to increase the service area of High Times owned-and-operated delivery service, High Times Delivers. Consumers interested in High Times retail or delivery offerings should visit hightimes.com/getweed.

About High Times:

For more than 46 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand - championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the most trusted arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, consumption of the transactions contemplated with Harvest Health or any other dispensaries remain subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory and third-party consents. The parties are aiming to close the Harvest Health acquisitions no later than June 30,2020, subject to the parties’ mutual agreement to extend the closing date.

Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 27, 2018, its Offering Circular supplement dated May 31, 2019, and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U, dated August 26, 2020.

Connect with Us & Consume our Content at

Websites:
https://hightimesinvestor.com/
https://hightimes.com/
https://ir.hightimes.com/
https://dopemagazine.com/
http://culturemagazine.com/
https://greenrushdaily.com/

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/HighTimesMag/
https://instagram.com/hightimesmagazine
https://twitter.com/high_times_mag
https://www.facebook.com/Dope.Magazine/
https://www.instagram.com/dopemagazine/
https://twitter.com/DOPE_Magazine
https://www.facebook.com/FreeCultureMag/
https://www.instagram.com/ireadculture/
https://twitter.com/iReadCulture
https://www.facebook.com/greenrushdaily/
https://www.instagram.com/greenrushdaily/
https://twitter.com/greenrushdaily

Media Inquiries
mediateam@hightimes.com

Related Links
https://hightimesinvestor.com/
https://hightimes.com/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
