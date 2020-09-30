Log in
News

High atop a mountain in a faraway land, a love story unfolds between ‘The Monk and the Dragon'

09/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the authors’ own love story, the fable, “The Monk and the Dragon” (published by Archway Publishing) by John and Eveline Clark, follows a monk and a dragon as they journey through a loving yet tumultuous relationship. The tale is accompanied by illustrative, detailed wood-block prints.

 

Living a simple life, The Monk makes his home high atop a cold and distant mountain and deep within a cave. He is at peace until one day a dragon disrupts his serene life in search of a safe place to rest. Their differences both attract them and lead to their trials and tribulations. Yet through courage, devotion, and mutual understanding they are able to heal both within themselves and in their relationship.

 

“It’s a storybook meant for all ages. In a way it is a self-help book disguised as a fable and told through metaphor.” The Clarks want readers to take away from the fable, “Hope, a belief in love, and a deeper understanding of oneself. We want to encourage a tolerance and indeed a celebration of our many differences.”

 

An excerpt from the fantasy tale reads:

With their touch, calloused hand to gleaming scale, there was born a deep, unspoken, and timeless understanding.

 

“The Monk and the Dragon” is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Monk-Dragon-John-Clark/dp/1480888109.

 

“The Monk and the Dragon”

By John and Eveline Clark

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 52 pages | ISBN 9781480888104

E-Book | 52 pages | ISBN 9781480888098

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

John and Eveline Clark are married and have two grown children. John Clark works as a physician and Eveline Clark has a doctorate in metaphysics. Reading, writing, and illustrating stories is their lifelong passion.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
