High costs to hamper green hydrogen deployment in Nordics - analysts

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) - Producing hydrogen from renewable
energy in the Nordics will not be profitable over the next 20
years but it will still lead to a power demand rise amid the
growing electrification of industry, an bi-annual outlook by
Norway's StormGeo Nena Analysis showed.
Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules with
a current of renewable electricity and it is touted as a clean
replacement for fossil fuels in industries that are otherwise
hard to decarbonise.
There are already several plans for using green hydrogen in
Nordic countries, including a Swedish project to produce
emissions-free steel and a fertilizer plant in Norway.
However, without subsidies, the cost of green hydrogen
remains too high to be profitable, even with renewable power
available at a low cost, the Oslo-based analysis firm said in
its latest Nordic Power Market Outlook up to 2045, seen by
Reuters.
The Nordic system price for power would
average at 37.30 euros per megawatt hour over the 2022-2045
period, it said. StormGeo expects an average of 34.70 euros per
megawatt hour this year.
"Green hydrogen production has the potential to increase
electricity consumption very much, but the conclusion in this
analysis is that it is most likely that green hydrogen will be
unprofitable over the next 20 years and that volumes will be
rather limited," the analysts wrote.
Total power consumption in the region would grow to 526
terawatt hours (TWh) by 2045 from 405 TWh in 2022, driven by the
electrification of transport and industry, according to the
report.
If fully exploited, green hydrogen production could raise
Nordic power consumption by at least 150 TWh, but the analysts
said it was likely to rise by 40 TWh by 2045, given its high
costs and limits to building the additionally required
renewables capacity.
Until at least 2039, it would also be more costly than
producing hydrogen from fossil fuels, even when including
capture and storage of the carbon dioxide emissions this process
releases, they added.
(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)