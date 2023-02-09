High drug prices targeted in bills approved by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee approved three bipartisan bills on a voice vote on
Thursday addressing tactics used to delay cheap generic versions
of branded prescription drugs from reaching the market.
Lawmakers from both parties and the Biden administration
have made addressing the high cost of medical care a priority.
As recently as this week, President Joe Biden called for a $35
per month cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs in his State of the
Union address.
The Senate committee approved a bill that would limit
pay-for-delay deals, where brand name drug companies offer
incentives to competitors to delay bringing out cheaper generic
medicines. Another measure it approved is aimed at stopping drug
companies from making a small change in a medicine, getting a
new patent and using the new patent to make it harder for a
generic medicine to come to market, a practice known as 'product
hopping.'
A third bill approved on Thursday would tackle the problem
of drug companies filing meritless citizen petitions with the
Food and Drug Administration in order to slow the agency's
approval of a competing generic.
The panel also approved a measure that would require the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission to write a report on pharmacy
benefit managers, middlemen between drug manufacturers and
pharmacies, to determine whether they charge Medicare and
Medicaid more than pharmacies, steer patients to pharmacies that
they own or use data from competing pharmacies. The FTC has a
PBM study underway.
PhRMA, whose members include some of the biggest drug
companies, said that pharmacy benefit managers and insurers
capture half of the money spent on brand name medicines. It also
argued that the product-hopping bill would hurt innovation that
occurs after a medicine hits the market and could lead to a
better way to use a drug to treat patients.
None of the measures voted on Thursday currently have a
companion bill in the House of Representatives. Bills to tackle
sham petitions and product-hopping have been introduced in
previous years and a bill to stop the practice of paying to
delay generic entrance passed the House in 2019.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrea Ricci)