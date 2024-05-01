WELLINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - High global inflation remains a major risk for financial stability, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
