High inflation, recession risk widen ECB dilemma

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation jumped to
another record high and will soon hit double-digit territory,
heralding a string of big interest rate hikes even as a painful
recession appears increasingly certain.
Driven by expensive gas and a devastating drought, consumer
prices jumped more than expected in August and further rises are
already in the pipeline, suggesting more pain for households and
businesses as they burn through their cash reserves.
This coincidence of high prices and low growth, often
referred to as stagflation, leaves the European Central Bank
with only painful choices that will increase the pain for the
euro zone's 340 million people.
Stimulus for the bloc will only fuel more inflation and
ultimately damage the bank's credibility, threatening the very
foundations of its inflation-fighting mandate.
But policy tightening will slow growth even further,
exacerbating a downturn now all but certain from the start of
the heating season.
Ultimately policymakers will choose the fight against
inflation and rates are likely to rise at every remaining
meeting this year, pushing up borrowing costs for governments,
firms and households, even as finances are already becoming
tighter.
Wednesday's inflation figures will even strengthen the case
for an exceptionally large, 75-basis-point ECB rate hike next
week and policy doves will have to fight an uphill battle to
downgrade the move to a still large 50 bps.
Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency
accelerated to 9.1% in August from 8.9% a month earlier and
again beat expectations as price pressures broadened.
"The inflation rate is likely to leap upward in September,"
Commerzbank economist Christoph Weil said. "Consequently, the
pressure on the ECB to continue raising interest rates
significantly is likely to remain high."
While the rise in food and energy prices was unsurprising,
the jump in services costs and the 5% inflation for non-energy
industrial goods will clearly worry ECB policymakers.
They will also worry about the persistent rise in underlying
prices, which indicates that high costs are now filtering
through to the entire economy, through so-called second round
effects.
Indeed, excluding food and fuel, inflation accelerated to
5.5% from 5.1% while an even narrower measure, which also
excludes alcohol and tobacco, rose to 4.3% from 4.0%.
"We now expect the ECB to hike by 75 basis points next week
even if new staff projections for growth are approaching the
downside scenario," Nordea said in a note.
RECESSION?
Avoiding a downturn seems increasingly difficult as economic
sentiment fell more than expected this month, highlighting
growth concerns.
High energy costs will force households to channel their
spending towards their heating bill, leaving less for other
items, particularly services.
Industry is also going to be hit hard, with energy-intensive
sectors likely curtailing production. That will then create
supply bottlenecks, adding to inflation.
"Higher inflation will further weigh on demand, dragging
down growth and pushing the euro zone into recession this
winter," Riccardo Marcelli Fabiani at Oxford Economics said.
An energy price cap, contemplated by the EU, could help the
ECB's job, but inflation is already painfully high and has been
for some time, so policymakers will not have the luxury of
riding out the storm.
The labour market is another concern, adding to the case of
rate hikes and letting a recession take hold.
With employment already at a record high, labour scarcity is
increasingly painful and it is only a matter of time before
wages start surging, setting off a hard-to-break wage-price
spiral.
The ECB is keen to stop this even before it takes hold and
some relief in an increasingly hot labour market even appears
welcome.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Nick Macfie)