Other signs of weakening activity came from Europe, with consumer confidence missing expectations in Germany and France, which strengthens the case for an end to rate hike but also fuels fears of recession and even stagflation. Real estate shares took a hit after Jefferies analysts said in a report that London's office market is in 'rental recession'.

And just as Jefferies note came in, press reports today revealed that Meta has paid £149mn to break its lease on a London development owned by British Land. The FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

This morning, red dominated again, with investors still coming to terms with higher-for-longer rates.

Among stocks, life insurer Phoenix Group shares fell 0.9% after posting disappointing results, while 888 Holdings tumbled 14.1% after issuing downbeat guidance.

On the plus side, energy stocks outperformed as they tracked higher oil prices, caused by a drop in crude stocks in the US that raised supply fears.

In other news, HSBC is set to acquire Citigroup's China consumer wealth management business, Reuters reported.

