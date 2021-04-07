High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Global competition for offshore
wind power is so hot that licence auctions now resemble the oil
and gas competitions of just a few years ago, and some of the
names are familiar too as global oil majors move aggressively
into renewable energy.
The drive among top fossil fuel producers to make fast
inroads into lower-carbon businesses comes as more and more
countries roll out plans to boost wind power in an effort to
reduce their carbon footprint.
The cost of securing sites to develop has risen to levels
that some top wind farm operators say are unsustainable and
which will hurt consumers by driving up power prices.
Governments worldwide are expected to offer a record number
of tenders for offshore wind sites and capacity this year, with
more than 30 gigawatts (GW) on the block.
That is almost as much as total existing global wind
capacity of 35 GW, and the tenders are shaping up to be the most
competitive ever.
Several European oil firms including Total, BP
and Shell plan to rapidly increase their
renewable power portfolios, reducing reliance on oil and gas to
satisfy investors who want to see viable long-term low-carbon
business plans and governments which are demanding reductions in
emissions.
The oil majors, with deep pockets, are willing and able to
pay up for a foothold in the market, even though margins are
much smaller than for their traditional operations.
At a leasing round held by the Crown Estate earlier this
year for seabed options around the coast of England, Wales and
Northern Ireland, BP and German utility EnBW paid a
record price to secure two sites, representing 3 GW.
Developers pay an annual option fee prior to taking a final
investment decision (FID), which in the case of BP and EnBW will
amount to around 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) made in four
annual payments of 231 million pounds for each of the two
leases.
Traditional offshore wind developers, Iberdrola,
Orsted and SSE all confirmed to Reuters they
had been unsuccessful in the leasing round.
The previous Crown Estate offshore round was held more than
a decade ago when the market was a fraction of its current size
and structured without option fees, an added cost developers
will now have to recoup.
"Someone is going to have to pay and it’s probably, at least
in part, the consumer," said Duncan Clark, Orsted’s UK head.
Some analysts also said the high fees threaten to erode the
huge cost reductions the industry has achieved over the past
decade.
Mark Lewis, Chief Sustainability Strategist at BNP Paribas,
said the Crown Estate option fee would add around 35% to project
development costs, assuming today's building costs.
BP said the fee was justified by the prime location of the
two Crown sites: in the Irish Sea, in shallow water, close to
the shore allowing for shorter, cheaper connection cables, and
next to each other allowing for cost efficiencies across both
projects.
"Not every resource base was born equal," BP’s low carbon
energy chief Dev Sanyal told Reuters, adding that those factors
made the company confident of achieving the 8-10% return it has
set for renewable projects.
EnBW said the prices achieved reflect the different
intrinsic value of the respective projects.
HOT TENDERS
Some in the industry fear a knock on effect with Ben
Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), saying
there aren't enough projects currently to meet demand.
"So you are going to create an over-heated market when what
we want to see is more opportunities made available," he said.
A price cap at a Crown Estate Scotland tender of Scottish
seabed leases taking place this year has already been hiked
tenfold.
Orsted, Iberdrola and SSE all confirmed to Reuters they
expect to enter the Scottish round, and while neither BP, Total
nor Shell would directly confirm their involvement to Reuters,
analysts said it would be surprising if oil firms did not
participate.
Projects from the recent Crown Estate auction will not be
built until 2027-2030, when development costs are expected to
have fallen further, at least partly offsetting higher fees.
Announcements about larger turbines, for example, show the
pace of technology development remains very active, said Julien
Pouget, senior vice president renewables at Total, which won a
lease in the Crown Estate auction with Macquarie’s Green
Investment Group.
"(That) makes us optimistic on the potential in terms of
cost reductions," he said.
While Britain offers a guaranteed return on some renewables,
the amount has fallen sharply, tracking lower development costs.
At a 2019 auction for contract for differences (CfD), which
guarantee operators a minimum price for electricity sold, a
record low price of 39.65 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) was
achieved, some 30% lower than the previous auction held in 2017
and lower than current average electricity prices.
The next CfD auction is expected at the end of 2021, too
early in the development process for the recent Crown Estate
lease winners.
NEW MARKETS
Although Britain is the world’s largest offshore wind
market, with around 10 GW of capacity, opportunities elsewhere
are increasing and tenders are expected to be keenly fought.
European countries including Denmark, Poland and France are
expected to hold auctions this year, with more regions planning
to build up capacity.
In the United States, President Joe Biden wants to deploy 30
GW of offshore wind power by 2030. There are currently 13
projects in development, with a combined capacity of around 9.1
GW and expected to come online by 2026.
Iberdrola is already involved in tenders in Rhode Island and
Massachusetts through its U.S. arm Avangrid, while BP sealed a
$1.1 billion deal last year to buy 50% stakes in two U.S.
developments from Norway's Equinor.
In Asia, Japan plans to install up to 10 GW of offshore wind
capacity by 2030, and 30-45 GW by 2040, with analysts expecting
tenders for a total of around 3 GW of capacity to be held this
year.
Iberdrola, which bought Japanese developer Acacia Renewables
last year, said it expects to participate in tenders there.
“Asia is going to be a huge market for renewable growth
globally and we as a global player want to be actively
participating in that,” said Jonathan Cole, managing director at
Iberdrola Renewables' offshore wind division.
However, experts cautioned new regions cannot charge as much
for seabed leases or expect to offer such low price support as
Britain.
"We have a mature industry in Europe and the UK but it's not
there yet in Asia, or the U.S.," GWEC's Backwell said.
"Each region has to build up its own industry and skills
before they can expect to see the most competitive prices."
($1 = 0.7246 pounds)
