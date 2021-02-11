Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HighKey :® Partners With Ryan Reynolds' Marketing Firm Maximum Effort to Unveil New Marketing Campaign Starring Sugar Panda

02/11/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carb-Conscious Snack Company That Prides Itself On Its Tasty, No-sugar-added Sweets Encourages Americans to Ditch Sugar

Today, HighKey, maker of the #1 selling chocolate chip cookie online, and Ryan Reynolds’ marketing firm Maximum Effort are announcing a partnership to inspire Americans to kick the sugar habit by launching a campaign starring Sugar Panda, an unusual animated spokesperson.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005848/en/

Sugar Panda represents a cautionary tale of what can happen when we eat too much sugar. According to Harvard, overconsumption of added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

In 2018, unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, HigkKey co-founders AJ Patel and John Gibb developed their own. HighKey’s mission is to bake dozens of drool-worthy snacks that are low-carb, grain-free, and have zero added sugar. Co-CEO Joe Ens commented, “We’re on a mission to help Americans cut sugar from their diet, but to pull it off, we need to disrupt the norm. There is not a more disruptive creative partner than Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort to help shake up the American diet.”

As part of the partnership, Maximum Effort will become a minority owner of HighKey.

The voice of Sugar Panda has asked to remain anonymous but confesses to an uncontrollable desire for nougat.

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to change how America eats. Unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, the founders developed their own. HighKey products include its droolworthy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which skyrocketed to the #1 Chocolate Chip cookie online, laying the foundation to create dozens of other products with no added sugar and ridiculously great taste. Every product is gluten-free, grain-free and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. Whether you’re digging through the cabinet for treats or digging through your purse for crumbs, HighKey’s got your back with snacks that taste delicious - minus the extra carbs and the guilt. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally release them to the general public.

About Sugar Panda

As a cub, Sugar Panda had a legendary run as spokespanda for the major sugar manufacturers, featured prominently in TV ads, on sugar packs and limited-time merchandise. His catchy ‘Sugar makes me sweet from my head to my feet’ slogan was ubiquitous in the 90’s and, he points out, entirely improvised. His role came to an abrupt end in 2007, and to this day, Sugar Panda strenuously denies the sugar embezzlement charges. After a series of stints pitching cookies and cereals throughout Eastern Europe, Sugar Panda has recently returned to the U.S. and is open to work. He remains a skeptic of the science, indicating too much added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Sugar Panda doesn’t have a problem. He’s fine and can stop any time.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aSAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS : To Host A Virtual Discussion With Prognos Health
PR
08:42aSKECHERS : Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Raises Over $1.8 Million to Support Children With Special Needs and Education During COVID-19
BU
08:41aBEASLEY BROADCAST : 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade Show Launches Project 11 in Philadelphia
PU
08:41aATTANA : implements organizational changes and accelerates the development of Attana Diagnostics with COVID-19 tests leading the way
AQ
08:40aBTV NEWS ALERT VIDEO : Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Trial Complete for COVID-19 Treatment
NE
08:40aMundoro Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
08:38aDOMTAR : reports US$59M fourth-quarter loss, sales down from year ago
AQ
08:37aGEOVAX LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:37aFortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2021
GL
08:35aCan a country prepare for the unforeseen?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Cannabis stocks chill after red-hot rally
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ