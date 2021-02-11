HighKey :® Partners With Ryan Reynolds' Marketing Firm Maximum Effort to Unveil New Marketing Campaign Starring Sugar Panda

Carb-Conscious Snack Company That Prides Itself On Its Tasty, No-sugar-added Sweets Encourages Americans to Ditch Sugar

Today, HighKey, maker of the #1 selling chocolate chip cookie online, and Ryan Reynolds’ marketing firm Maximum Effort are announcing a partnership to inspire Americans to kick the sugar habit by launching a campaign starring Sugar Panda, an unusual animated spokesperson.

Sugar Panda represents a cautionary tale of what can happen when we eat too much sugar. According to Harvard, overconsumption of added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

In 2018, unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, HigkKey co-founders AJ Patel and John Gibb developed their own. HighKey’s mission is to bake dozens of drool-worthy snacks that are low-carb, grain-free, and have zero added sugar. Co-CEO Joe Ens commented, “We’re on a mission to help Americans cut sugar from their diet, but to pull it off, we need to disrupt the norm. There is not a more disruptive creative partner than Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort to help shake up the American diet.”

As part of the partnership, Maximum Effort will become a minority owner of HighKey.

The voice of Sugar Panda has asked to remain anonymous but confesses to an uncontrollable desire for nougat.

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to change how America eats. Unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, the founders developed their own. HighKey products include its droolworthy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which skyrocketed to the #1 Chocolate Chip cookie online, laying the foundation to create dozens of other products with no added sugar and ridiculously great taste. Every product is gluten-free, grain-free and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. Whether you’re digging through the cabinet for treats or digging through your purse for crumbs, HighKey’s got your back with snacks that taste delicious - minus the extra carbs and the guilt. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, series, content, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally release them to the general public.

About Sugar Panda

As a cub, Sugar Panda had a legendary run as spokespanda for the major sugar manufacturers, featured prominently in TV ads, on sugar packs and limited-time merchandise. His catchy ‘Sugar makes me sweet from my head to my feet’ slogan was ubiquitous in the 90’s and, he points out, entirely improvised. His role came to an abrupt end in 2007, and to this day, Sugar Panda strenuously denies the sugar embezzlement charges. After a series of stints pitching cookies and cereals throughout Eastern Europe, Sugar Panda has recently returned to the U.S. and is open to work. He remains a skeptic of the science, indicating too much added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Sugar Panda doesn’t have a problem. He’s fine and can stop any time.

