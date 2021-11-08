HighRadius strengthens its partnership with Sage to enable mid-sized businesses to unlock working capital and enable faster Accounts Receivable processing

HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order to Cash, Treasury Management and Record to Report software leader, today announced that it is a Platinum sponsor for Sage Transform 2021, the annual Sage Intacct customer and partner conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005322/en/

HighRadius Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Sage Transform 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sage Transform 2021 features both an in-person event in Las Vegas and a Virtual Experience for those unable to join in person this week. The event will feature keynote sessions, break-out sessions, and hands-on labs from executives, customers, and industry thought leaders -- including Nick Sinai, former CTO of the United States, who will be discussing “How Financial Services should be thinking about Technology Investment.”

“HighRadius shares Sage’s goal of streamlining and automating financial processes for our customers,” said Melody Williams, Sage’s Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “Their RadiusOne suite helps mid-sized companies to optimize their AR processes, saving precious time and resources. Through seamless integration with Sage Intacct, RadiusOne can help our joint customers reduce errors and free the finance team to do more value-added tasks that grow the business.”

"Companies are looking to improve their Order to Cash processes using a turnkey, modern solution that could reduce operational costs and improve working capital," said Alex Vértiz, VP, Strategic Partnerships for HighRadius. “We’re looking forward to joining the conversation at Sage Transform and providing organizations with a vision and roadmap for their next transformation initiative.”

As mid-sized businesses look for sophisticated accounts receivable solutions to continuously monitor the risk of their entire customer portfolio and perform effective collections, RadiusOne AR squarely fits into their finance digital transformation agenda. RadiusOne AR Suite’s differentiated approach with pre-loaded configurations based on industry-specific best practices helps midsized businesses automate their accounts receivable processes in a few weeks with minimal IT intervention.

At Sage Transform, HighRadius will showcase expert-led learning sessions across the following tracks:

Digital Transformation through Automation: In this session, Torrey Wogen, AVP Mid-Market sales at HighRadius will share how mid-sized organizations can leverage AR automation to generate measurable ROI on Thursday, Nov 11, 11:30 AM PST.

In this session, Torrey Wogen, AVP Mid-Market sales at HighRadius will share how mid-sized organizations can leverage AR automation to generate measurable ROI on Thursday, Nov 11, 11:30 AM PST. Operational Excellence: In this on-demand session, Natalie Fedie, VP of Customer Value at HighRadius, will give a hands-on preview of Best in Class AR automation solution, RadiusOne.

Meet HighRadius at Sage Transform in booth #309

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about our solution offering, see live demos, and explore partnership opportunities. HighRadius will showcase RadiusOne AR, a software built specifically for mid-sized businesses.

Learn more about RadiusOne and Sage here: https://marketplace.intacct.com/MPListing?lid=a2D0H00000DtHSmUAN.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius offers cloud-based Autonomous Software for the Office of the CFO. More than 700 of the world’s leading companies have transformed their order to cash, treasury and record to report processes with HighRadius. Our customers include 3M, Unilever, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Sanofi, Kellogg Company, Danone, Hershey’s and many more.

Autonomous Software is data-driven software that continuously morphs its behavior to the ever-changing underlying domain transactional data. It brings modern digital transformation capabilities like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and Connected Workspaces as out-of-the-box features for the finance & accounting domain.

Finance business stakeholders have been led to believe that they have only two choices: pick an application software vendor that digitizes a paper or Excel-based process to an electronic system of record, or, choose a middleware platform for AI or RPA to build and maintain in-house, domain-specific capabilities. In contrast, HighRadius Autonomous Software combines the best of both worlds to deliver measurable business outcomes such as DSO reduction, working capital optimization, bad-debt reduction, reduce month close timelines and improve productivity in under six months.

Click here to see Autonomous Software in action.

Trademarks

Sage Intacct and Sage Transform are registered trademarks of Sage and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005322/en/