HighRadius Named A Leader in IDC MarketScape for Accounts Receivable Automation Software Second Time in a Row

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order to cash and treasury management processes, today announced that IDC has named the company as a leader in both the Enterprise and the Mid-Market editions of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications 2020-2021 Vendor Assessments (doc #US46791520 & doc #US47032320).

The IDC MarketScape methodology is a rigorous review of a broad set of widely deployed vendors in the SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Software space based on capabilities and strategy around innovation, range of services, AI-based automation, buyer/supplier collaboration, partner ecosystem, experience, and architecture.

"We have been the Order to Cash platform of choice for the world’s largest enterprises for the last several years. With an integrated SaaS platform deployed over a single code-base, each of our 200+ Fortune 1000 clients gets the latest and greatest functionality rapidly, unlike traditional, on-premise software with releases and expensive upgrades. HighRadius’ technology stack is built on a robust framework of microservices. This enables us to make a subset of our enterprise-grade functionality available for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and have them up and running in under four weeks," said Sashi Narahari, Founder and CEO of HighRadius. "In the old paradigm, software companies had to make a bet on either serving the enterprise market or the SMB market. You could either be a monolithic ERP software or a basic SMB accounting package. Modern software companies like HighRadius are completely changing the game by delivering their software via a consumption-based model. A large enterprise can roll-out the entire platform to 100+ countries in under a year while an SMB can get a simple application up and running quickly and can activate more functionality as they grow."

The IDC report notes, "HighRadius Accounts Receivable products are infused with machine learning at multiple points including matching payments to invoices, assigning credit limits and creating and maintaining cash forecasts. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables Platform can handle global complexity in order to cash processes; multi-language, multi-geo business units, and ERP landscapes, while the RadiusOne A/R Suite for Midsized Businesses offers real-time credit risk monitoring with built-in credit data for proactive risk mitigation and enables faster customer onboarding and credit reviews, with online-application and automated credit scoring.”

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

