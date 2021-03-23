Higher Education Institutions Turn to Jenzabar to Drive Student Engagement and Digital Transformation Across Campuses

Johnson College, Paine College, Rocky Mountain College, Virginia Union University and More Improve Student Engagement and Enable Better Data Decision-Making with Jenzabar

Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that in Q4 2020, 20 higher education institutions selected Jenzabar’s solutions to improve performance across campus and to deliver more personalized and connected experiences for students.

In Q4 2020, leading higher education institutions including St. Augustine College, Judson University, Nebraska Methodist College, Thomas More University, Wilmington College, and more selected Jenzabar SONIS as their student information system. Additionally, Johnson College, Rocky Mountain College, and many others selected or upgraded to Jenzabar One to drive digital transformation and improve student engagement.

“The pandemic greatly accelerated the adoption of digital technologies as higher education institutions quickly transitioned to online learning models that promised great and safe student experiences,” said Ling Chai Maginn, President and CEO of Jenzabar. “Jenzabar has remained hyper-focused on enhancing our solutions and partnering with leading education institutions to help them streamline institutional operations, reduce operational costs, and enable the most collaborative and positive student engagement possible.”

Jenzabar Reimagines the Higher Education Business Model

The need to support and engage with students is more critical than ever. Higher education institutions are finding ways to digitalize their campuses and deliver more connected experiences for students and faculty. To support these needs, several leading higher education institutions selected Jenzabar One, the company’s flexible, cloud platform that provides campuses with mobile-friendly solutions to drive institutional and student success.

Jenzabar has also seen significant adoption of its AI-powered chatbot. Launched in October 2020, Jenzabar Chatbot was specifically designed for higher education institutions to provide an always-on resource to answer student questions and reduce stress as colleges transitioned to remote learning models.

Additionally, Jenzabar made significant enhancements to Jenzabar Financial Aid in Q4 2020. Many contributors, including declining high school graduation rates and increased competition among higher education programs, have made financial aid a deciding factor for many students. Jenzabar Financial Aid empowers universities and colleges to offer the best award packages for students by using reliable, accurate information, thereby increasing their chances of attracting prospective students.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

