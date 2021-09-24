Log in
Higher Education Project - P167790

09/24/2021 | 03:12am EDT
The development objective of Higher Education Project for Moldova e is to improve the labor market orientation of selected higher education institutions and the quality assurance mechanisms. This project has three components. 1) The first component, - Improving the Quality Assurance Mechanisms, has the following sub-components: (i) - National Qualifications Framework and Quality Assurance; (ii) - System Management and Monitoring; and (iii) Higher...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


