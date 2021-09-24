Higher Education Project - P167790

The development objective of Higher Education Project for Moldova e is to improve the labor market orientation of selected higher education institutions and the quality assurance mechanisms. This project has three components. 1) The first component, - Improving the Quality Assurance Mechanisms, has the following sub-components: (i) - National Qualifications Framework and Quality Assurance; (ii) - System Management and Monitoring; and (iii) Higher...

