Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Higher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada

05/03/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers takes part in a news conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Home price growth in Canada is "unsustainably strong" and higher interest rates are needed to moderate demand, a senior Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, while also noting the inflationary risks of the country's overheating economy.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, answering audience questions following her first speech since joining the governing council, said the central bank does expect home price growth to moderate "a bit" as interest rates go up.

"We need higher rates to moderate demand, including demand in the housing market," she said. "Housing price growth is unsustainably strong in Canada."

The Bank of Canada made a rare 50-basis-point (bps) increase to 1% last month in its policy rate and made clear the rate will need to go higher. Money markets have fully priced in another 50 bps move on June 1, with a 15% chance of a larger hike.

Housing sales and prices, meanwhile, have started to cool from peak levels, though activity varies across the country and housing type.

Rogers spoke to a women's business group in Toronto on central bank independence and credibility, a key issue with Canada's inflation rate at a 31-year high of 6.7%, more than three times the central bank's 2% target.

In her speech, Rogers pointed to global supply chain bottlenecks and high commodity prices as the main drivers pushing Canada's inflation rate "close to 7%," but noted strong domestic demand risked further boosting price growth.

A leading figure in Canada's opposition Conservatives has said the bank's policy actions in the pandemic, namely its government bond-buying program, have fueled runaway inflation.

"With the Canadian economy starting to overheat, we can't let demand get too far ahead of supply or we risk adding further to inflation," she said.

She acknowledged interest rates remain low, reiterating they need to go higher and that the central bank is "committed to getting inflation back to target."

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2850 to the greenback, or 77.82 U.S. cents, as the greenback dipped against a basket of major currencies.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Cynthia Osterman)

By Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pKAISER ALUMINUM : April 2022 Business Update
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
03:55pNORTH PEAK RESOURCES : MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021
PU
03:48pDollar dips before Fed, Aussie gains after rate hike
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.006% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.957% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.768% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45pCanadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates
RE
03:37pUNDER PRESSURE : Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity
RE
03:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS