STORY: "The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards," Senator Dick Durbin said at the start of a Judiciary Committee hearing on the issue. "That reality is driving a crisis in public confidence in the Supreme Court. The status quo must change."

None of the nine justices appeared at the hearing, with Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday declining an invitation by Durbin for him to testify. Instead, the committee was hearing from lawyers and academics versed in the subject.

Senator Lindsey Graham, the panel's top Republican, in his opening statement criticized what he called a "concentrated effort by the left to delegitimize this court and to cherry-pick examples to make a point."

The news outlet ProPublica has detailed ties between conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, the court's longest-tenured member, and wealthy Republican donor Harlan Crow, including real estate purchases and luxury travel paid for by the Dallas businessman.

Supreme Court justices are not bound like other federal judges by a code of conduct adopted by the policymaking body for the broader federal judiciary. Other federal judges under that code must avoid even the "appearance of impropriety."

Roberts has said Supreme Court justices consult that code in assessing their own ethical obligations.