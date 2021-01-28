Highlight LA : Defies the Retail Curse Of 2020, Nearly Tripling Revenues and Setting Up for Success In 2021

Agency Co-Founders Gigi Yeoman and Bonita Segall Lay the Groundwork for Leading Brand Development Firm with Continued Inventiveness and Optimism

Los Angeles-based full service creative, sales and marketing firm for the retail industry, Highlight LA, announced today it has ended 2020 in defiance of the doom and gloom which beset most of the retail industry the past year, nearly tripling their revenues and retaining their entire clientele of retail brands, while also adding new clients. Agency Co-Founders, Bonita Segall and Gigi Yeoman, attribute their success this past year to their consistent positive outlook and creative ability to quickly pivot during turbulent times.

“When traditional retail started shutting down last year, due to Covid, and international shipping ports became so overwhelmed nothing could ship out, we knew we had to restrategize so our clients didn’t lose business,” explained co-founder, Gigi Yeoman. “Our ability to execute production in the US allowed us to offer our retailers the quick turn production they needed to not only push their online sales but to replenish quickly when stores did reopen. We focused on the storytelling of our product to make it an exciting shopping experience for customers which enabled our brands to continue selling, where many others simply canceled and weathered the storm.”

The Firm’s stellar reputation for joining forces with creative fashion brands to develop unique offerings which benefit both the retailer and the manufacturer, helped them come out on top in one of the most difficult periods the retail and fashion industries faced in years.

“In 2020, we didn’t dwell on the difficulty we were faced with. In fact, there was nothing we could not create, sell, or market, because we found the silver lining everywhere we could,” said co-founder, Bonita Segall. “As the world hopefully opens more in the new year, we anticipate growing exponentially because a key driver for us in 2021 will be our continued ability to quickly adapt to the changing retail environment and reinvent how business gets done. Our ability to keep brands happy on both sides of any partnership deal continues to be the key to our success. We will continue to grow our strong reputation as a powerful, female-led, one-stop shop for companies who want to innovate and expand.”

A huge driver of Highlight LA’s success continues to be the positive energy they put into everything they do. The team operates under the motto of “No problems, only solutions,” which is how they maintain their unwavering growth. Cortney Shimchick, VP of Operations at the Firm stated, “When I was given the opportunity to join the Highlight LA team, I jumped at it immediately. I am so proud to be a part of a female-run company. We combine the strengths of everyone to complete every goal and really utilize the team mentality every day. Add that to the fact that we care about each other like family and extend the same feeling toward all those we work with and you have a perfect combination.”

Brand partnerships and projects in 2020 the firm is proud to name include:

30 Singles

Ace apparel - This loyal partnership helped bring VIP mama, the first-to-market maternity rock brand available at Kohls and Nordstrom, and also a Highlight LA-owned brand.

Difuzed - Gilbert El Kalani is a friend, mentor, and retail genius in the European market.

H3 Sportgear – The Firm's biggest and most successful partner yet. CEO, Omar Cantu, has been an incredible partner and continues to take his company to the highest levels.

Licensed right international

Np Beautiful – Owner, Yvonne Niami entrusted us with her brand in 2020 and together we were able to bring a huge acquisition together at Costco. According to Bonita Segall, "We are so proud of Np Beautiful. It's not only a great plant-based beauty brand, it also gives back to causes we care about, such as pediatric cancer and animal abuse prevention."

Perry scope

Seltzer licensing group

Sony Music Entertainment

ThenWhat | Brand Lab – According to CEO and Co-founder, Grant Barth, "Bonnie has always been a creative problem solver in challenging times, and Highlight LA has shown their resilience like never before. We are pleased to partner with the team on a variety of innovative projects."

Warner Music Group

Retailers Highlight LA Proudly Works With:

Bed, Bath and Beyond; Box Lunch, Claire’s, Costco, Dolls Kill, Fashion Nova, Forever 21, Home Depot, Hot Topic, Justice, Kohls, Nordstrom PacSun, Rue 21, Target, Tilly’s, Urban Outfitters

About Highlight LA

Highlight LA is a full-service branding, marketing and sales firm that helps visionary companies elevate their brands. Led by co-founders Bonita Segall and Gigi Yeoman, the agency’s strong strategic thinking, powerful storytelling, and innovative designs create game-changing disruptive results that engage and inspire audiences. Their clients run the gamut from innovative entrepreneurs launching a first-to-market idea, to global enterprises reinventing their brands. Unlike other creative and branding companies, Highlight LA offers end-to-end services for every aspect of brand development, from inception to the selling floor. Most importantly, the Company is a family-first run business, welcoming the kiddos of each team member to come to work when needed. The offices are dog-friendly, and the owners believe in the flexibility of allowing the team to work from home but office doors are always open! More information is available on the company website: www.highlightla.com

