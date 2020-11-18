Log in
Highlights: Reactions to the U.S. approving the Boeing 737 MAX to fly again

11/18/2020 | 08:10am EST

(Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday signed an order that allows Boeing Co's troubled 737 MAX plane to resume U.S. deliveries and commercial flights by the end of the year, lifting a March 2019 ban following two deadly crashes.

Approvals from other global aviation safety regulators are expected shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration decision.

Here is what industry experts are saying about the move:

AEROSPACE CONSULTANCY TEAL GROUP ANALYST RICHARD ABOULAFIA

"It's a solid step forward for one of the most important aircraft programs in the world. But the market really won't need new-build planes for a few years, since there are 387 737 MAX's waiting to return to service, and 450 already-built 737 MAX's waiting to be delivered." 

"Boeing needs to re-start production at some low level. But they won't get above 20 per month for at least two years, and they won't get to where they wanted to be - over 50 per month -until the middle of the decade."

VERTICAL RESEARCH PARTNERS ANALYST ROBERT STALLARD

"This news is the cherry on the cake for Boeing, following on from good news on the U.S. election and progress on coronavirus vaccines."

"The big unknown is how long it will take Boeing to clear its car park of about 450 stored 737 MAX aircraft," as air travel has slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and "further airline procrastination on taking their 737 MAX's increases the risk that a 737 production ramp will again slip to the right."

CITI ANALYST JONATHAN RAVIV

"The 737 MAX is now a demand problem where Boeing has to find airlines willing to take airplanes."

"Before COVID-19, it was a supply problem where airlines were desperate to take as many airplanes as possible. So we don't see the inventories clearing or production rates normalizing until 2023."

AFA-CWA INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT SARA NELSON, who represents flight attendants at nearly 20 airlines

"This day is the result of the persistence of engineers and manufacturing workers at Boeing. But this day is also a reminder of why this plane has not flown for two years."

"Flight attendants will be the ones to answer the flying public's questions once the 737 MAX returns to service. We will continue to work as one crew ... to ensure the safe return to service."

Nelson was among the first to call for a full review of the 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

