Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (16)

06/28/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
BEIJING - Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they lauded the CPC's remarkable development achievements over the past century since its founding, noting that the party's successful experience is worth learning for political parties of all countries across the world. They wished the CPC another century of success.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, on behalf of the Gabonese government and people, sent warm congratulations to Xi, saying that Gabon regards China as a priority cooperative partner and a trustworthy friend, and that he stands ready to work with Xi to further deepen the Gabon-China comprehensive cooperative partnership on the basis of traditional mutual trust and mutual understanding.

Gambian President Adama Barrow said the CPC has led the Chinese people to achieve great achievements in poverty eradication and economic development, which the Gambian government sincerely appreciates. China's development path is worth learning for all developing countries, the president added.

Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Menfi expressed firm belief that under the wise leadership of Xi, China will achieve greater progress and prosperity. Menfi said he looks forward to working with Xi to develop and strengthen bilateral relations in various fields and realize the common interests of the friendly people of the two countries.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said China, under the leadership of the CPC, has seen enormous changes over the past century and that hundreds of millions of the Chinese people have been lifted out of poverty. Martin said his country looks forward to continuing to deepen its mutually beneficial relations with China and work together to promote world peace and development.

Chairman of the People's Party and Prime Minister of Tonga Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, on behalf of his party, extended sincere congratulations to Xi and the CPC, and expressed his firm belief that the CPC will continue to lead China and the Chinese people to a brighter future as well as in realizing a new centenary goal and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Rodrigo Pacheco, a leader of Brazil's Democrats Party and president of the National Congress of Brazil, expressed sincere congratulations to the CPC and the Chinese people, saying that China is Brazil's most important trading partner and that Brazil-China relations play an important role in promoting Brazil's economic and social development. The National Congress of Brazil, he added, will continue to work to promote Brazil-China relations.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
