Highstreet Partners With Legendary Designer Jonathan Koon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highstreet partners with celebrity designer, artist and tastemaker Jonathan Koon. From reaching millionaire status in his teens through supplying car parts for MTV's legendary show Pimp My Ride to building his multibrand apparel empire, Jonathan has proved time and time again that he is able to channel the spirit of the times to create products that represent each cultural milestone.

We at Highstreet believe that at this intersection of retail and crypto another milestone in culture is emerging: crypto culture. With all the mainstream headlines in the press so focused on the financial returns of crypto, Highstreet believes that the culture and community that underlies this world deserves better. In pursuit of this, the team at Highstreet sees no better partner than with Jonathan Koon.

Having worked with cultural giants like Jay-Z and Young Jeezy to blend the street credibility of their origins with modern luxury to blending retail with art in the former studio of Andy Warhol, Koon has always been bold and genre-defining.

Koon's Mostly Heard Rarely Seen 8-bit collection and its lo-fi luxury persona have been prophetic of the culture of the crypto community. From memes to Madison Avenue and from code to couture, the complexities of this emergent culture have yet to be fully narrated, but it is clear that Koon's vision with 8-bit shares the same energy and direction and is in the best position to tell their story.

Koon said, "8-Bit stands to be the first globally decentralized luxury lifestyle brand that directly relates to and celebrates the nostalgic language of a modern-day tech kid. Its unique graphic language is directly inspired by the perspectives and culture of the tech community. With Highstreet, that story can continue on new mediums blending lines of thread with lines of code."

Koon's entry to the Metaverse on Highstreet will not only represent a landmark moment between crypto and fashion, but also a reimagination of retail itself.

As stated by Jenny Guo, co-founder and head of experience at Highstreet, "The design philosophy of this collaborative drop will be phygital from the start, representing a capsule of items that bridge physical and digital while keeping the same elevation and storytelling through apparel Jonathan Koon is known for. We can't wait to unveil what we have cooked with Jonathan."

Highstreet creates the Shopify experience in an MMORPG for brands while simultaneously delivering the ultimate metaverse experience for players. Inspired by classics from Nintendo and Sega, encouraged by our team's shared addiction in MapleStory and World of Warcraft and, finally, consolidated by our core team's six years of experience serving retail customers with mixed reality, Highstreet presents a true implementable roadmap to a world like those in Ready Player One and Sword Art Online.

