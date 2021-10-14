Highview-Backed National Fire & Safety Announces Acquisition of Maxim Fire Systems

Fourth acquisition in Texas expands footprint and service offering

National Fire & Safety, a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital (“Highview”), today announced its acquisition of Maxim Fire Systems, a multifaceted, full-service fire sprinkler and life safety systems company serving the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Founded in 2011, Maxim Fire Systems specializes in the design, build, installation, service and inspection of a wide variety of automatic fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, extinguishers and backflow preventers. The company provides life safety systems and services to commercial customers of all sizes, with a specialty in multi-family apartments, high-rises and warehouses and a long track record of excellent customer service.

Following the acquisition, co-founders Joe and Dawn Cuevas will continue to lead Maxim Fire Systems from its Dallas headquarters, which will serve as an important hub for National Fire & Safety’s expanding presence in Texas. National Fire & Safety is focused on growing its footprint in the state, and this transaction builds upon NFS’ recent acquisitions in the region.

“As National Fire & Safety continues to build our presence in Texas, it is increasingly important that we can provide services to businesses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area,” said Chris Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of National Fire & Safety. “Joe and Dawn have built an excellent team at Maxim Fire Systems and have created a well-respected business over the past ten years. With this acquisition, we are excited to continue our trend of partnering with founder-led business to help them reach their next stage of growth.”

“Over the past ten years, we’ve established our reputation by remaining focused on building deep relationships with both new and existing customers and providing top-notch 24-hour customer service,” said Joe and Dawn Cuevas. “This is an exciting day for our team as we embark on our next chapter, while staying true to the values that brought us here. We’ve found excellent partners in Chris and National Fire & Safety, as well as Highview, and are thrilled with how supportive they are of our vision for the future.”

P.J. Gilbert, Managing Director at Highview and Chairman of National Fire & Safety, added, “The addition of Maxim Fire Systems further demonstrates our commitment to Texas and the Southwest. With continued environmental changes and increased urban density, reliable fire protection services are more critical than ever in this area. We’re proud to be able to continue supporting founder-led businesses in this region and look forward to the continued growth of National Fire & Safety.”

About Maxim Fire Systems

Founded in 2011 by Joe and Dawn Cuevas, Maxim Fire Systems is a multifaceted, full-service fire sprinkler and life safety systems company specializing in the installation, service and inspection of a wide variety of automatic fire sprinkler systems, fire alarm, extinguishers, and backflow preventers throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. For more information on Maxim Fire Systems, please visit www.maximfiresystems.com.

About National Fire & Safety

National Fire & Safety is a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, backed by Highview Capital. National Fire & Safety’s mission is to deliver safe and reliable fire protection tools by leveraging the local knowledge and expertise of the nation’s most trusted brands. Through its independent subsidiaries Frontier Fire Protection, LLC, Elite FPS, LLC and RCI Systems, Inc., National Fire & Safety is the trusted choice for fire protection and life safety solutions in seven states across the Western U.S. Its subsidiaries collectively service a variety of end markets, including retail, healthcare, education, government, industrial, distribution and residential. For more information on National Fire & Safety, please visit www.natfiresafety.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005630/en/