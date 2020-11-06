Highview Power : Breaks Ground on 250MWh CRYOBattery Long Duration Energy Storage Facility

Highview Power is beginning site work on 50MW/250MWh liquid air energy storage facility in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom

UK facility to be one of Europe’s largest energy storage systems

Highview Power, a global leader in long duration energy storage solutions, in partnership with Carlton Power, announced today that it is beginning the execution process on a 50 MW liquid air energy storage facility (with a minimum of 250MWh) in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom. The CRYOBattery™ will be one of Europe’s largest energy storage systems.

“Our facility will deliver much needed clean, reliable and cost-efficient long duration energy storage to the National Grid,” said Javier Cavada, Highview Power CEO and President. “The CRYOBattery™ will help the UK to integrate renewable energy and stabilize the regional electrical grid to ensure future energy security during blackouts and other disruptions.”

In June, Highview Power was awarded a £10 million grant from the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to build the facility at Trafford Energy Park, in Carrington Village, just 8 miles outside of Manchester. A visitor center will be located adjacent to the plant and will be open in the first quarter of 2021. The visitor center will provide an immersive experience allowing visitors not only to see the progress of the site being built, but also to have the opportunity to take virtual tours.

Highview Power will operate the facility in partnership with Carlton Power, a UK independent power station developer. The CRYOBattery™ will enter commercial operation in 2023. The facility will use existing substation and transmission infrastructure, with its income derived from several markets, including arbitrage (buying electricity when prices are low and selling it when prices are high), grid balancing, the capacity market, and ancillary services such as frequency response and voltage support. The Trafford Power site at Manchester was developed by Carlton Power to be the first project consented in Europe as being fully Carbon Capture Ready. Its proximity to its designated carbon storage field make the site one of the most economically viable sites in the UK for conversion to carbon capture and storage.

Highview Power’s proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology utilizes air liquefaction, in which ambient air is cooled and turned to liquid at -196 °C (-320 ˚F). The liquid air is stored at low pressure and later heated and expanded to drive a turbine and generate power. It is the only long duration energy storage solution available today that is locatable and can offer multiple gigawatt-hours (weeks) of storage. The CRYOBattery™ has a small footprint, and is scalable with no size limitations or geographic constraints, allowing for the deployment of massive amounts of renewables. Highview Power’s cryogenic energy storage plants offer valuable capabilities including voltage control, grid balancing and synchronous inertia, that give grid operators the flexibility to manage power and energy services independently.

Image: Highview Power Breaks Ground on Carlton CRYOBattery Facility

About Highview Power

Highview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100 percent renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/100 MWh to more than 200 MW/2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan over 30 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.

