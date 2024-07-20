STORY: :: A highway bridge in northwest China collapsed after torrential rain

:: State media say some vehicles plunged into the river, and several people were killed

According to CCTV, the collapse occurred at 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday (July 19) when torrential rain caused flash floods. President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue efforts and said China is in a critical period for flood control.

China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday it had dispatched a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.

In China's central Henan province, floods caused by continuous rain trapped elderly people in a nursing home and villagers in their flooded houses on Thursday (July 18). CCTV showed footage of firefighters evacuating people on lifeboats.