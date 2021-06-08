Hili Finance : AGM

Company Announcement
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Hili Finance Company p.l.c.
(the "Company") in terms of the Listing Rules
QUOTE
It is hereby being announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on the 23rd June 2021 at 10:00 hours at Nineteen Twenty Three, Valletta Road, Marsa.
UNQUOTE
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Dr Melanie Miceli Demajo
Company Secretary
8th June 2021
Disclaimer
Hili Finance Company plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:26:06 UTC.