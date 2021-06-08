Hili Finance : AGM

Company Announcement

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Hili Finance Company p.l.c.

(the "Company") in terms of the Listing Rules

QUOTE

It is hereby being announced that the Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on the 23rd June 2021 at 10:00 hours at Nineteen Twenty Three, Valletta Road, Marsa.

UNQUOTE

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Dr Melanie Miceli Demajo

Company Secretary

8th June 2021