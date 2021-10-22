Hillman to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the "Company" or "Hillman”) today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30am EST. Participants may join the call by dialing either the toll-free or international number below a few minutes before the call start time.



Call Details:

November 3, 2021

8:30 am ET

Toll-Free Dial-In: (866) 673-2033

International Dial-In: (409) 217-8313

Passcode: 3093168



A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the Investor Info page of the Company’s website, which is located at www.ir.hillmangroup.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 42,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

Jennifer.Hills@hillmangroup.com

(513) 975-5248



