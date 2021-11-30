Hillstone Networks Opens Dedicated Technical Assistance Center Americas

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, has opened the Technical Assistance Center Americas (TAC) in Mexico to better serve the rapidly growing LATAM customers and business partners. The center will be available to deliver 24/7 support, 365 days a year. This TAC is an addition to the three existing centers in North America, APAC, and EU, which are all available to the Latin America (LATAM) region, as well.

Details of the TAC LATAM are as follows: Level I and II cases will be handled in this TAC (all countries in LATAM, including Brazil). These two levels cover cases that address the initial deployment of the solutions, proof of concept, as well as security configurations in conjunction with the business partner and/or customer. It also covers configurations for high availability, VPNs, recommendations for best practices for optimal performance of the equipment. The TAC delivers support for the entire portfolio of Hillstone solutions (NGFW, sBDS, IPS, etc.).

The TAC LATAM will be the first line of support for Hillstone LATAM customers. It is driven by Hillstone’s global network of technical support experts in the United States, equipped and trained to handle the most complex cases. The presence of the center in the region represents an added value to the services that Hillstone provides to customers in LATAM.

“This year has been especially favorable for the growth of our business in the LATAM region. From projects that we are working hand-in-hand with clients and prospects, all things points to an auspicious 2022. This is why we are paying special attention in the region. As for the language, the Hispanic cultural proximity was one of the factors that made us decide to get much closer to our customers through the TAC LATAM and provide the necessary technical support to efficiently and effectively serve our customers,” commented Eduardo Bello, Hillstone Sales Director for Latin America.

Learn more on Hillstone’s technical support page: https://www.hillstonenet.com/services/technical-support/

Hillstone Networks’ proven Infrastructure Protection solutions provide enterprises and service providers with the visibility and intelligence to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats. Favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies, Hillstone protects from the edge to cloud with improved total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

